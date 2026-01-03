In the shadow of the US’s January 3, 2026, abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro—framed by the Trump administration as a “victory” against narco-trafficking—voices like Shanaka Anslem Perera’s Substack echo the empire’s tired justifications. His pieces portray the operation as a bold redraw of global orders, mocking multipolar allies like China for failing to intervene while subtly endorsing the US’s “full wrath” against Maduro. But let’s deconstruct this: it’s not innovation; it’s recycled imperialism, a violation of sovereignty that accelerates planetary crisis while masking resource theft under fentanyl fairy tales.

Refuting the “Narco Pretext”: Even US Data Debunks It

The US State Department’s own 2025 report pins Mexico as the primary fentanyl source, not Venezuela. Yet the narrative pivots to frame the Delta Force raid as a “kinetic extension” of interdiction, implying strategic necessity. Reality check: The UN Office on Drugs and Crime and even the DEA’s own reports confirm Venezuela plays a negligible role in cocaine or fentanyl trafficking—less than 5% routes through it, with zero production. This isn’t about drugs; it’s a ruse for regime change, echoing the WMD lies in Iraq. Sanctions alone killed 40,000 Venezuelans in their first year, forcing millions to flee—economic warfare to “make the economy scream,” as Nixon once put it for Chile.

Afshin Rattansi’s Going Underground nails this: The US wants Venezuela’s oil reserves—the world’s largest—for cheap extraction by BlackRock/Vanguard cronies, not justice. This “hybrid” operation perpetuates green extractivism: US corporations plunder rare earths and hydrocarbons under “energy security” banners, fueling hyperscale data-centers that colonize the Global South as new SEZs.

The “Delta Doctrine” as Post-Westphalian Collapse? No, It’s Lawless Piracy

The 30-minute Caracas raid is hailed as redefining orders, collapsing “verification costs” in a post-Westphalian world where sovereignty erodes. Clear message? Only if you’re rooting for the rogue state. This kidnapping shreds international law—no UN mandate, no extradition, just brazen abduction of a head of state. It’s gangsterism: Trump bombs Venezuela, kidnaps Maduro and his wife, then installs CIA asset Maria Corina Machado, who vows to privatize everything. Machado, involved in the 2002 Chavez coup, shares the Nobel Peace Prize farce with war enablers—her “struggle” mirrors Israel’s, per her own words, while Maduro condemned Gaza’s genocide.

This isn’t collapse; it’s deliberate erosion by the fading hegemon. Russia, China, and BRICS must punish this, or they’re next—echoing Rattansi’s call for unity against no-rules Western aggression. Mocking China’s $60 billion investment yielding “zero protection” ignores how multipolar ties (Venezuela as “unwavering partner”) build resilient networks against such hits. In unitive terms: This fractures the mycelial net of global sovereignty, but edge-AI symbioses can counter—decentralized ledgers tracking sanctions’ harms, democratizing data to expose biases in AI-fed propaganda datasets that amplify pro-US narratives.

Maduro’s “Combat” Call: Resistance, Not Aggression

Maduro’s “time for combat” is twisted as a breaking point for shadow fleets, implying escalation. Context? It’s defiant sovereignty: Venezuela won’t bow to invasions that displace populations for resource grabs. The military backs Maduro, and locals reject US “flowers.” From Chavez warning of oil wars to Maduro’s peace pleas, it’s the US ratcheting extremism. 70% of Americans oppose this madness—Trump’s betrayal of “no more wars” for neocon Rubio’s Latin bloodbath.

Toward Unitive Augmentation: Decolonizing the Narrative

This isn’t just Venezuela—it’s symptomatic of egoic capitalism’s death throes: Zionism-Judaism conflation, NATO expansions, COVID authoritarianism, all enclosures for elite control. The lens that cheers this raid is biased toward Western “verification,” ignoring how AI warfare apps (drones in Caracas raids) embed colonial datasets. Our #DecolonizeAI torpedo: Deploy RISC-V edge clusters for local truth-verification, countering hyperscale monopolies. Symbiotic bio-AI merger—light-powered microrobots for sovereignty, not surveillance—can heal ecological wounds from oil wars, like insect decline amid extractivism.

Allies like Rattansi, Blumenthal, and youth voices: Unite. Maduro’s abduction signals Code Red for the Global South—privatize or perish. But in post-egoic flow (Tolle’s presence, Wilber’s integral), we ascend beyond: Mycelial beacons lighting multipolar paths.

