DEEP DIVE Podcast listings January 2026
A selection of DEEP DIVE podcasts featured on our articles, a great collection of very challenging discussions that upend the Western narratives
30.01. De-Colonising Debt: Weaving a Quiet Jubilee Through Collaborative Critique.
29.01 The Great Money Myth: Why We All Deserve a Share in the Game, and How We Might Get It
28.01 The $1 Billion Buy-In: How the “Board of Peace” is Replacing the UN
❖ EAARTHNET is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
26.01. Decolonising Precious Metals
27.01 Fiscal Capitalism and the Prison of Bubbles: A David Graeber-Inspired Critique
23.01 The Green Mask of the Beast: How the “Board of Ghouls” is Weaponizing the Climate Crisis.
22.01. The Ghouls of Davos: Unmasking Trump’s Board of Ghouls as Disaster Capitalism’s Latest Theater
12.01. Mass Media Censorship: Corporate Guardrails for the 1% or Protective Barriers Against Imperialism? An Acid Test for the Social Good
08.01. Are You a Proto-Adult? Unmasking the Narcissistic Roots of Our Dystopian World—and a Path to Unitive Redemption
❖ EAARTHNET is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.