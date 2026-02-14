30.01. De-Colonising Debt: Weaving a Quiet Jubilee Through Collaborative Critique.

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

29.01 The Great Money Myth: Why We All Deserve a Share in the Game, and How We Might Get It

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

28.01 The $1 Billion Buy-In: How the “Board of Peace” is Replacing the UN

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

26.01. Decolonising Precious Metals

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

27.01 Fiscal Capitalism and the Prison of Bubbles: A David Graeber-Inspired Critique

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

23.01 The Green Mask of the Beast: How the “Board of Ghouls” is Weaponizing the Climate Crisis.

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

22.01. The Ghouls of Davos: Unmasking Trump’s Board of Ghouls as Disaster Capitalism’s Latest Theater

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

12.01. Mass Media Censorship: Corporate Guardrails for the 1% or Protective Barriers Against Imperialism? An Acid Test for the Social Good

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

08.01. Are You a Proto-Adult? Unmasking the Narcissistic Roots of Our Dystopian World—and a Path to Unitive Redemption

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.