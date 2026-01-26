Decolonising Precious Metals
The Western paper-gold and paper-silver markets—built on fractional-reserve promises, massive derivatives leverage, and counterparty risk—are facing their endgame squeeze.
If you wonder where the gold & silver goes, listen to this, it is very Scary, and it's happening now, & many have been warning us, Mcleod,Keen, Hudson et al.
Alasdair Macleod’s latest analysis lays it bare: gold closed the week at $4,915 (hitting $4,967 overnight), silver at $98.20 (pushing $99.30), both establishing new records across fiat currencies. Yet the real story is beneath the surface.
• Comex open interest in gold has surged, but not from Western hedge funds chasing momentum. Managed money longs sit near 20-year lows (CFTC data through 21 January 2026). The buying is predominantly Asian-origin futures contracts, with intent to take delivery.
• Silver volatility has scared off Western speculators entirely—hedge funds are absent from the squeeze, while China trades silver at a 10% premium over London and Comex.
• Comex quietly ceased reporting stand-for-delivery figures from 15 January in both contracts—a glaring red flag for potential settlement strains or counterparty breakdowns.
• Bullion banks’ swaps positions remain heavily short on Comex (now “positively scary” levels), hedged long in London forwards. The arrangement holds only as long as both markets’ integrity survives. A cascade of counterparty risk could force declarations of force majeure, shattering credibility.
This is no mere market event—it is decolonial torque in motion. The Global South, led by China and BRICS allies, is quietly starving Western financial centres of real assets. Non-dollar trade settlement via CIPS grows, rare-earth and silver hoarding tightens supply, and the dollar is increasingly sidelined and sold down.
The “board of ghouls” (BlackRock, Vanguard, and their peers) loom large here: their vast derivatives exposure and influence over Western portfolios amplify fragility. Global investment funds hold less than 0.5% in physical precious metals—when panic buying finally erupts (and it will), the stampede into real metal could accelerate the fiat unwind to epic proportions.
This torpedo strengthens our existing work: it echoes #9 (BlackRock/Vanguard), Debt Colonialism, and Green Extractivism, while revealing the same extractivist logic fracturing in finance that we see in AI infrastructure (#13) and coding tools (#12). The periphery refuses to subsidise the core’s casino any longer.
Unitive paths forward emerge naturally: community-backed sound money, decentralised asset networks beyond Comex/LBMA/SWIFT binaries, sovereign digital ledgers rooted in mutual aid rather than speculation.
The empire’s paper promises are cracking. The real assets—and real sovereignty—are returning to those who value them.
The Chinese are moving to a gold backed monetary policy. China now has certain borrowing policies that require the purchase of a gold bond. The CIPS settlement system has replaced SWIFT in all 54 African nations.
While the US clings to a commodity/consumption / growth based FIAT system, the Chinese asset backed system brings into effect the first meaningful action by a major country to address the PolyCrisis. Let me explain:
If China were to control 5 ounces of gold per person, how can it make that 8 ounces without purchasing another ounce, while maintaining financial stability?
Answer: reduce its population from 1.4 billion to 800 million.
The use of these numbers is intentional, as 5 x 1.4 billion = 7 billion. This is the approximate amount of gold collected above ground since the beginning of civilization. While this isn’t physically possible, as you have noted the financial desks that support the Petro dollar commodity and consumption FiAT system, have shorted a significant amount of gold.
The reaction has nothing to do with colonization or decolonization, and everything to do with sound financial policy, and “asset” backed currencies against commodity/consumption systems.
Canada has a Nature as asset backed, Bank of Canada, and First Nation stewardship currency, under review.