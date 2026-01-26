❖ EAARTHNET

The Chinese are moving to a gold backed monetary policy. China now has certain borrowing policies that require the purchase of a gold bond. The CIPS settlement system has replaced SWIFT in all 54 African nations.

While the US clings to a commodity/consumption / growth based FIAT system, the Chinese asset backed system brings into effect the first meaningful action by a major country to address the PolyCrisis. Let me explain:

If China were to control 5 ounces of gold per person, how can it make that 8 ounces without purchasing another ounce, while maintaining financial stability?

Answer: reduce its population from 1.4 billion to 800 million.

The use of these numbers is intentional, as 5 x 1.4 billion = 7 billion. This is the approximate amount of gold collected above ground since the beginning of civilization. While this isn’t physically possible, as you have noted the financial desks that support the Petro dollar commodity and consumption FiAT system, have shorted a significant amount of gold.

The reaction has nothing to do with colonization or decolonization, and everything to do with sound financial policy, and “asset” backed currencies against commodity/consumption systems.

Canada has a Nature as asset backed, Bank of Canada, and First Nation stewardship currency, under review.

