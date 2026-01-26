Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

If you wonder where the gold & silver goes, listen to this, it is very Scary, and it's happening now, & many have been warning us, Mcleod,Keen, Hudson et al.

Alasdair Macleod’s latest analysis lays it bare: gold closed the week at $4,915 (hitting $4,967 overnight), silver at $98.20 (pushing $99.30), both establishing new records across fiat currencies. Yet the real story is beneath the surface.

• Comex open interest in gold has surged, but not from Western hedge funds chasing momentum. Managed money longs sit near 20-year lows (CFTC data through 21 January 2026). The buying is predominantly Asian-origin futures contracts, with intent to take delivery. • Silver volatility has scared off Western speculators entirely—hedge funds are absent from the squeeze, while China trades silver at a 10% premium over London and Comex. • Comex quietly ceased reporting stand-for-delivery figures from 15 January in both contracts—a glaring red flag for potential settlement strains or counterparty breakdowns. • Bullion banks’ swaps positions remain heavily short on Comex (now “positively scary” levels), hedged long in London forwards. The arrangement holds only as long as both markets’ integrity survives. A cascade of counterparty risk could force declarations of force majeure, shattering credibility.

This is no mere market event—it is decolonial torque in motion. The Global South, led by China and BRICS allies, is quietly starving Western financial centres of real assets. Non-dollar trade settlement via CIPS grows, rare-earth and silver hoarding tightens supply, and the dollar is increasingly sidelined and sold down.

The “board of ghouls” (BlackRock, Vanguard, and their peers) loom large here: their vast derivatives exposure and influence over Western portfolios amplify fragility. Global investment funds hold less than 0.5% in physical precious metals—when panic buying finally erupts (and it will), the stampede into real metal could accelerate the fiat unwind to epic proportions.

This torpedo strengthens our existing work: it echoes #9 (BlackRock/Vanguard), Debt Colonialism, and Green Extractivism, while revealing the same extractivist logic fracturing in finance that we see in AI infrastructure (#13) and coding tools (#12). The periphery refuses to subsidise the core’s casino any longer.

Unitive paths forward emerge naturally: community-backed sound money, decentralised asset networks beyond Comex/LBMA/SWIFT binaries, sovereign digital ledgers rooted in mutual aid rather than speculation.

The empire’s paper promises are cracking. The real assets—and real sovereignty—are returning to those who value them.