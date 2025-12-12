Photo by Stillki on Unsplash

In an era dominated by U.S.-led narratives framing China as an existential threat, a closer examination reveals a different story. The “China threat” discourse is less about genuine geopolitical danger and more about preserving American hegemony in a shifting world order. Drawing on the expertise of Noam Chomsky, Jeffrey Sachs, Danny Haiphong, and Michael Hudson, this article supports our position: China represents a model of independent development and multipolarity, not imperialism. Far from being an aggressor, China’s rise challenges the extractive logic of U.S. financial colonialism, offering the Global South alternatives for sovereignty and cooperation. This aligns with our ongoing analysis in the #12 China article, providing evidence-based reinforcement against hegemonic psy-ops.

Chomsky: The “Threat” as Imperial Projection

Noam Chomsky, a lifelong critic of imperialism, views the U.S. portrayal of China as a “threat” as a classic projection of American insecurities. Chomsky argues that China’s real “sin” is its independence from U.S. dictates, not military aggression. He dismisses fears of Chinese expansionism, noting the asymmetry in global military presence: the U.S. maintains over 800 bases worldwide, while China has a handful, mostly defensive. In interviews, Chomsky flips the script on U.S. encirclement: “The U.S. defends itself by expanding to the Russian border... At the Eastern border, the U.S. defends itself by establishing a ring of ‘sentinel states’ to ‘encircle’ China.” This “logic of imperialism” echoes historical containment, where any independent path is labeled a threat.Chomsky urges cooperation over confrontation, emphasizing shared challenges like climate change and pandemics. “China is developing, but there is no evidence to prove that its internal development is causing a threat to the West. What is challenging the US is not China’s development, but its independence.” This supports our rejection of the narrative: China’s sovereignty threatens U.S. unipolarity, not global peace.

Sachs: Embracing Multipolarity for Global Stability

Jeffrey Sachs, an economist focused on sustainable development, champions multipolarity as the antidote to U.S. unilateralism. He argues that China’s rise signals the end of Western dominance, urging adaptation over resistance. Sachs highlights China’s diplomatic efforts—brokering Iran-Saudi relations, proposing Ukraine peace plans, and expanding BRICS—as evidence of “true multilateralism.” “China is not an enemy. China is just a success story. That’s why it is viewed by the United States as an enemy.” Expanding on multipolarity’s promise, Sachs notes: “We have arrived at a new multipolar age. The US still fights to remain world hegemon, but this is delusional and doomed to fail.” By 2025, BRICS+ surpasses G7 GDP, shifting power eastward. He warns U.S. policies accelerate decline: “The U.S.-China rivalry is likely to dominate world affairs... The U.S. is a declining power and can no longer dictate unilaterally.” Sachs’ vision reinforces our stance: Multipolarity, with China as a key player, fosters cooperation on global issues, countering U.S.-imposed rivalries.

Haiphong: Exposing the Narrative as Elite Panic

Journalist Danny Haiphong dissects the “China threat” as a desperate containment strategy by a declining U.S. empire. He points to AUKUS as rooted in “white colonialism’s revenge,” targeting China’s non-submissive model. Haiphong debunks claims like “debt-trap diplomacy,” noting China’s loans are renegotiated without seizures, unlike IMF precedents. “China isn’t a threat to US ‘national security.’... They’ve already [weaponized the narrative to contain it].” From his China visits, Haiphong contrasts U.S. decay with China’s progress: “China is a land of bullet trains and rising standards of living.” He exposes Uyghur narratives as psy-ops funded by NED/CIA-linked groups. Haiphong’s analysis bolsters our position: The narrative masks U.S. imperialism’s failures, while China’s socialist path offers alternatives for peace and development.

Hudson: Financial Colonialism vs. China’s Alternative

Economist Michael Hudson frames U.S. “super imperialism” as debt bondage, where dollar dominance extracts rents from the Global South. China, by contrast, builds infrastructure without imperial strings. “The problem was American imperialism,” Hudson states, contrasting U.S. tariffs with China’s cooperative model. In “Super Imperialism,” he explains how U.S. military spending floods dollars abroad, forcing reliance on Treasuries—funding wars while deindustrializing America. Hudson praises China’s de-dollarization push: “This is the problem China will face.” BRICS alternatives challenge U.S. financial colonialism, offering sovereignty. His expertise underscores our view: China’s system counters U.S. extraction, promoting multipolar equity.

Conclusion: A Unified Case for Multipolar Solidarity

Combining these experts’ insights, our position on China emerges clearly: The “threat” narrative is U.S. imperialism’s tool to maintain unipolar control amid decline. Chomsky exposes the projection, Sachs the multipolar promise, Haiphong the psy-op desperation, and Hudson the financial roots. This synthesis supports our #12 article, providing a robust, evidence-backed counter to hegemonic myths.

Embracing multipolarity means rejecting rivalry for cooperation—China’s path forward for a just world order.