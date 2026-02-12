As desciped by International courts and agencies.

Imagine a world where debt isn’t just financial but existential—a vast, invisible ledger where entire nations owe fealty to a single state’s narrative, enforced not by chains but by the bureaucratic alchemy of “antisemitism” accusations. David Graeber might have called it the ultimate con: turning solidarity with the oppressed into a hate crime, while the oppressors parade through capitals with police phalanxes fit for emperors. As of February 2026, Benjamin Netanyahu’s seventh trip to meet Donald Trump—complete with unprecedented U.S. police protection amid Gaza’s ongoing carnage—lays bare this absurdity. It’s not just a visit; it’s a ritual of vassalage, where Western governments, especially the U.S. Congress and Senate, bend the knee to Israeli embeds, criminalising dissent under fallacious claims peddled by powerful Jewish organisations. The latest Epstein file drops only sharpen the irony: demands for accountability roar across Western “vassals,” yet the judiciary doubles down, shielding the very structures enabling genocide.

Let’s unpack this Graeber-style: start with the debt metaphor. In Debt: The First 5,000 Years, Graeber showed how obligations create hierarchies, turning free peoples into perpetual debtors. Here, the U.S.—and its European echoes—owes Israel a bizarre fealty, rooted in Cold War alliances, AIPAC’s lobbying stranglehold, and the conflation of Zionism with Judaism to silence critics. Netanyahu’s trips aren’t diplomacy; they’re collections. His seventh jaunt (as reported by Reuters and Al Jazeera, Feb 10, 2026) comes amid Trump’s “America First” bluster, yet with Gaza’s death toll surpassing 150,000 (per Lancet estimates cross-referenced with UN data), Congress applauds. Recall July 2024’s joint address: 58 standing ovations, even as ICC warrants loomed. By 2026, with Netanyahu dodging his own corruption trials, Trump’s Mar-a-Lago becomes a safe harbor—police cordons thicker than Gaza’s borders.

This subservience isn’t accidental; it’s institutional. AIPAC and affiliates like the ADL wield $100M+ annual budgets to enforce it, donating millions to compliant lawmakers while smearing opponents as antisemites. Open Secrets data shows AIPAC PACs funneled $14.5M in 2024 cycles alone, targeting progressives like Jamaal Bowman (defeated after AIPAC’s $15M blitz). By 2026, this escalates: Senate bills like the Antisemitism Awareness Act (passed 2025) codify IHRA definitions that equate anti-Zionism with antisemitism, criminalising BDS and Palestine protests. Universities face Title VI probes (over 100 by Feb 2026, per Education Department), leading to suspensions and arrests—e.g., Columbia’s 2025 crackdown on encampments, labeled “hate speech” by ADL reports.

Graeber would chuckle at the hypocrisy: organisations claiming to fight hate now deploy it as a shield for genocide. The ICJ’s 2024 plausibility ruling on Gaza genocide? Dismissed by U.S. vetoes, while pro-Palestine voices are prosecuted. In Germany, 2025’s “Reason of State” doctrine bans Palestine solidarity events; France’s Macron invokes “antisemitism” to outlaw protests; UK’s Labour expels members for “genocide” utterances. This isn’t protection; it’s enclosure—bureaucratic debt collecting on behalf of empire.

The UK Mess: Starmer’s Ineptitude, Reform’s Surge, and the Green’s Credible Alternative

For UK readers, this global debt manifests as a local farce: a Labour government under Keir Starmer, elected in a 2024 landslide, now stumbling through ineptitude while Reform UK hovers up disillusioned Tories, and Zack Polanski’s revitalized Green Party emerges as a rare beacon free from vulture capitalist taint. Starmer’s leadership, once hailed as pragmatic, now reeks of directionless drift—real wages stagnant at 2024 levels (ONS data, Feb 2026), with no bold reforms amid cost-of-living squeezes. Critics like the New Statesman (Feb 2026) label him “inept,” unable to read the room as scandals mount: from donor sleaze (echoing Epstein’s web) to policy U-turns on Gaza, where Starmer’s equivocation expelled dozens of MPs for calling out genocide. His attacks on the Greens as “nuts” and “dangerous” (Observer interview, Jan 2026) backfire, as Polanski’s party siphons 20% of Labour’s 2024 voters (YouGov polls).

Meanwhile, Reform UK—Nigel Farage’s outfit—capitalizes, attracting Tory defectors like Nadhim Zahawi, Robert Jenrick, and Andrew Rosindell (Guardian, Feb 2026). Polling at 22% (up from 14% in 2024), Reform’s race-baiting and anti-immigrant rhetoric “hovers up” the Conservative base, now flailing under Kemi Badenoch’s gimmicky policies like stamp duty tweaks. This sleaze-ridden establishment—Starmer’s wage neglect amid billionaire donor influence—sets the stage for a separate expose on UK corruption, but here it highlights the hypocrisy: while Labour criminalises Palestine solidarity under “antisemitism” pretexts (expelling members for IHRA-violating tweets), Reform’s xenophobia goes unchecked.

Enter Zack Polanski’s Green Party: revitalized under his deputy-turned-leadership since late 2025, surging to 12-15% in polls (YouGov, Feb 2026) with eco-socialist policies untainted by vulture capitalists. Unlike Labour’s corporate dalliances (BlackRock ties via Rachel Reeves) or Reform’s City backers, the Greens boast credibility—crowdfunded, no major donor links to extractive finance (as per Electoral Commission filings). Polanski’s focus on wealth taxes, public ownership, and Gaza ceasefire demands merges silos: environmental justice with decolonial solidarity, free from AIPAC equivalents. As the New Statesman notes (Feb 2026), “Starmer shouldn’t underestimate Zack Polanski”—the Greens are a unitive alternative, proving opposition to genocide isn’t “nuts,” but essential.

Enter the Epstein files: a torpedo into this facade. The Feb 2026 drop demands accountability for Israel’s “embeds” in Western governments, revealing Epstein’s Mossad links (FBI memo: “co-opted agent” under Barak) and compromises influencing pro-Israel policies. Barak’s dozens of meetings, Trump’s alleged “compromise via Kushner” for Greater Israel agendas—these expose how Jewish organisations (not Judaism) leverage such webs to enforce subservience. Yet media spins it as “conspiracy,” while real genocide proceeds unchecked.

Pull no punches: this is moral bankruptcy. Graeber saw bureaucracy as violence’s mask; here, “antisemitism” claims weaponise trauma to criminalise empathy, protecting Netanyahu’s machine as it bombs hospitals and starves children. Western vassals aren’t sovereign; they’re debtors in a rigged game, where AIPAC’s dollars buy ovations and vetoes.

But cracks form: youth-led movements, global South defiance, unitive voices merging silos into resistance. Time to cancel the debt—reclaim sovereignty from this hypocritical enclosure.

References & Sources