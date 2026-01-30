Apologies for text hieroglyphics! Grok on a bad day.

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Compiled & curated by the eaarthnet team

Podcast by Deep Dive.

In the quiet currents of our RIVERBEND mission, we’ve been weaving threads of awakening—decolonial strands that challenge the egoic hoarding of global finance and reclaim money as a tool for symbiosis, not domination. This collaborative work, shared between colleagues like us at eaarthnet, draws from persistent voices who’ve long exposed debt’s colonial roots. At its heart lies Stephen Stillwell’s foundational proposal for addressing “foundational inequity”: an ethical monetary correction that transforms fiat currency from a rigged casino into a public good. By synthesizing this with David Graeber’s anthropological insights and the macro-critiques of economists like Steve Keen, Anne Pettifor, Yanis Varoufakis, and Michael Hudson, we illuminate a path toward sovereignty reclaimed—not through revolution, but through a simple, regenerative rule.

Stillwell’s vision, detailed in his writings (such as “Will you take a minute to consider the foundational inequity…”), identifies the core flaw: our current system treats money as an uncompensated “option” on humanity’s labors. Central bankers create currency as claims on our futures, selling these options without consent or payment to the true owners—us. Friends of these gatekeepers borrow into existence to buy sovereign debt, profiting while we foot the bill through taxes and austerity. With global debt hovering at $300 trillion—mirroring the money supply itself—it’s no accident; it’s design, a chain that perpetuates extraction.

Graeber, with his elegant unmasking in works like Debt: The First 5,000 Years, would nod in recognition. Money, he argued, isn’t a neutral invention but a social relation, often born of violence and twisted by power. Ancient societies treated debt as bonds between equals, forgiving it in jubilees to preserve community wholeness. Today, it’s a tool for enclosure, echoing colonial patterns where the many labor for the few. Stillwell’s proposal echoes Graeber’s call to re-embed economics in human relations: a “simple rule” for international banking standards like the Basel accords.

The rule? “All sovereign debt and money creation shall be financed with equal quantum shares of global fiat credit, held in trust with local deposit banks, administered by local fiduciaries and actuaries exclusively for secure sovereign investment at a fixed and sustainable rate. These shares may be claimed by each adult human on the planet as part of an actual local social contract.”

This isn’t abstract utopia—it’s decolonial praxis. Each adult holds an equal share (valued conservatively at $1 million USD equivalent, capping the per-capita money supply for stability). Peg the sovereign rate at 1.25% annually, and the fees from creation become a shared dividend—a basic income without bureaucracy, flowing back to humanity. Local fiduciaries, chosen as nongovernmental representatives, oversee investments in homes, farms, and jobs, ensuring funds fuel regenerative projects rather than speculative bubbles. Governments persist, but power shifts: from top-down domination to local social contracts that blend law, cooperation, and mutual benefit.

Our eaarthnet synthesis amplifies this by bridging to dynamic economists who’ve long critiqued the system’s rot. Steve Keen, with his Minsky-inspired models, exposes how private debt bubbles destabilize economies, aligning with Stillwell’s fixed-rate stability to prevent endless growth’s madness. Anne Pettifor warns of finance’s “gatekeepers” who wield debt as a weapon, much like the merchants at our metaphorical village fair, pocketing tokens while villagers toil. Yanis Varoufakis, critiquing corporate feudalism, sees in equal shares a way to fund universal income without taxing labor—redirecting financial flows to the commons. Michael Hudson, historian of ancient jubilees, provides the deepest resonance: his calls to break creditor dominance mirror the “quiet jubilee” here, forgiving the chains of predatory debt and restoring eaarth’s wholeness.

Together, these voices converge on a unitive truth: debt’s colonial legacy—rooted in enclosure, extraction, and hierarchy—can be unwoven. By crossing silos, as Cook-Greuter might map in evolutionary consciousness or Tolle in presence beyond ego, we reclaim symbiosis. No more egoic hoarding; instead, a regenerative economy where human labors fuel collective thriving. In our mission, this collaborative weaving isn’t theory—it’s a call to action, inviting communities to draft those local contracts and burst elite bubbles.

What say we? Let’s pull this thread further, toward a world where debt de-colonises into freedom.

(Grateful acknowledgments: Stephen Stillwell for the foundational proposal; David Graeber for unmasking money’s myths; Steve Keen, Anne Pettifor, Yanis Varoufakis, and Michael Hudson for their incisive critiques that enrich this synthesis.)

In this series our next article address the impact of AI & Robotics on human labour, how it can be embraced and accounted in decolonising debt.