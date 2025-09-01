September 1st 2025

The explanation of culturalism, while not a widely recognised term in mainstream discourse, can be understood as the ideological prioritisation of one culture over others, often rooted in the belief that a particular cultural identity is inherently superior or uniquely destined. This essay explores how culturalism serves as the foundational mechanism for racism, supremacism, Zionism, and fascism, acting as both their bedrock and instigator. By examining the interplay of these ideologies, we can trace how culturalism’s emphasis on cultural exclusivity and superiority fuels division, oppression, and authoritarianism.

Defining Culturalism

Culturalism, at its core, is the elevation of a specific cultural identity—whether defined by ethnicity, religion, language, or shared history—above all others. It manifests as a belief that one’s culture is not only distinct but also inherently superior, deserving of dominance or special privileges. Unlike multiculturalism, which embraces cultural diversity, culturalism is inherently exclusionary, fostering an "us versus them" mentality. This mindset creates fertile ground for ideologies like racism, supremacism, Zionism, and fascism, which all rely on hierarchical distinctions to justify their actions and beliefs.

Culturalism operates by constructing a narrative of cultural purity or exceptionalism. It often draws on historical myths, religious doctrines, or selective interpretations of tradition to assert dominance. While it may not always explicitly advocate for violence or oppression, its underlying assumptions about cultural superiority naturally lead to discriminatory practices and ideologies. Let us explore how cultarism underpins the four interrelated phenomena of racism, supremacism, Zionism, and fascism.

Culturalism and Racism

Racism, the belief in the inherent superiority or inferiority of individuals based on their racial or ethnic identity, finds its roots in culturalism’s obsession with cultural exclusivity. Historically, racism has often been justified by framing certain cultures as "civilised" and others as "barbaric" or "primitive." For instance, European colonialism relied heavily on culturalist narratives that portrayed Western culture as the pinnacle of human achievement, thereby rationalising the enslavement of Africans, the genocide of indigenous peoples, and the exploitation of non-European societies.

Culturalism provides the ideological scaffolding for racism by creating a cultural hierarchy that aligns with racial categories. For example, during the 19th and 20th centuries, pseudo-scientific theories of race were intertwined with cultural assumptions about progress and morality. Social Darwinism, which ranked cultures and races on an evolutionary scale, was a direct outgrowth of culturalist thinking. By positing that certain cultures (and their associated races) were more "advanced," culturalism justified discriminatory policies, segregation, and even eugenics programs.

The persistence of racism today, whether in systemic inequalities or overt prejudice, can still be traced to cultural roots. When a society prioritises one cultural narrative—say, a Eurocentric or Anglo-Saxon ideal—over others, it marginalises minority groups, perpetuating stereotypes and inequalities. Culturalism insistence on cultural homogeneity thus becomes a catalyst for racial division, embedding racism into social structures and collective consciousness.

Culturalism and Supremacism

Supremacism, the belief that a particular group—whether racial, cultural, or religious—is inherently superior and should dominate others, is a natural extension of culturalism. While racism focuses on biological or ethnic differences, supremacism often incorporates cultural, ideological, or even moral superiority. Culturalism fuels supremacism by providing a framework in which one group’s way of life is deemed the universal standard, while others are dismissed as inferior or irrelevant.

White supremacism, for example, is deeply rooted in culturalist ideologies that glorify Western cultural norms—such as individualism, Christianity, or secular rationalism—while denigrating non-Western traditions. This was evident in the ideologies of the Ku Klux Klan or apartheid South Africa, where cultural narratives of "white civilisation" were used to justify domination over non-white populations. Similarly, other forms of supremacism, such as religious or ethnic chauvinism, rely on culturist claims of divine favour or historical destiny to assert dominance.

Supremacism thrives on the exclusionary logic of culturalism, which creates an in-group/out-group dynamic. By defining a culture as uniquely valuable encourages its adherents to view outsiders as threats to their identity or purity. This mindset not only dehumanises the "other" but also fosters a sense of entitlement to power and resources, perpetuating cycles of oppression and conflict.

Culturalism and Zionism

Zionism, as a political and ideological movement advocating for a Jewish homeland in Palestine, is a complex case that intersects with culturalism in significant ways. At its core, Zionism is rooted in the cultural and religious identity of the Jewish people, often framed as a return to a historical homeland promised by divine covenant. While Zionism emerged as a response to centuries of anti-Semitism and persecution, its implementation has often drawn on culturalist principles, particularly in its more nationalist and exclusivist forms.

The cultural dimension of Zionism lies in the narrative of Jewish exceptionalism—the belief that the Jewish people have a unique historical, cultural, and religious destiny tied to the land of Israel. This narrative, while empowering for a historically oppressed group, has at times been used to justify the displacement and marginalisation of Palestinians, who are cast as outsiders to the Zionist cultural vision. The establishment of Israel as a Jewish state, with policies that prioritise Jewish cultural and demographic dominance, reflects culturalism’s tendency to elevate one cultural identity over others.

Critics argue that this culturalist strain in Zionism mirrors the exclusionary logic of other supremacist ideologies. For example, the portrayal of Israel as a "light unto the nations" or a bastion of Western values in the Middle East echoes the same cultural hierarchies that underpin racism and supremacism. While Zionism is not inherently fascist or racist, its reliance on culturalist narratives has, in some instances, led to policies and practices that critics equate with apartheid or ethnic cleansing, particularly in the occupied territories.

Culturalism and Fascism

Fascism, with its emphasis on authoritarianism, nationalism, and the suppression of dissent, is perhaps the most extreme manifestation of cultarism. Fascist regimes, such as those of Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy, or Franco’s Spain, were built on culturalist myths of national or cultural purity. These regimes glorified a monolithic cultural identity—whether Aryan, Roman, or Catholic—and sought to eliminate or subordinate anything perceived as foreign or deviant.

Culturalism provides fascism with its ideological fuel by creating a vision of a homogenous, idealised society. In Nazi Germany, for instance, the culturalist obsession with Germanic culture and the "Aryan race" justified the Holocaust and the persecution of Jews, Romani people, and others deemed culturally or racially inferior. Similarly, Mussolini’s Italy drew on myths of Roman grandeur to assert Italian cultural superiority, while Franco’s Spain used Catholic traditionalism to suppress regional identities and political opposition.

Fascism’s reliance on culturism is evident in its propaganda, which often portrays the dominant culture as under threat from external or internal enemies. By rallying people around a shared cultural identity, fascism mobilises culturalism’s exclusionary logic to justify violence, censorship, and authoritarian control. The result is a society where cultural conformity is enforced, and diversity is seen as a threat to national unity.

The Interconnected Web

The interplay of racism, supremacism, Zionism, and fascism reveals how cultarism acts as both their bedrock and instigator. Each of these ideologies relies on the belief that one cultural identity—whether defined by race, ethnicity, religion, or nation—is inherently superior and entitled to dominate others. This belief creates a zero-sum worldview in which the elevation of one group necessitates the subjugation of others, leading to oppression, conflict, and, in extreme cases, genocide.

Culturalism‘s danger lies in its ability to masquerade as pride or self-preservation. Celebrating one’s culture is not inherently problematic, but when it becomes a tool for exclusion or domination, it sows the seeds of division. The historical examples of colonialism, apartheid, the Holocaust, and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East demonstrate how culturalism can escalate into systemic violence and injustice.

Breaking the Cycle

To dismantle the ideologies of racism, supremacism, Zionism’s exclusivist strains, and fascism, we must challenge the cultural mindset at their core. This requires fostering a worldview that values cultural diversity without hierarchy, recognising that no single culture holds a monopoly on truth or virtue. Education, dialogue, and policies that promote inclusivity can counteract culturalism’s divisive tendencies, encouraging societies to embrace pluralism over exclusivity.

Moreover, addressing the material conditions that fuel culturalism—such as economic inequality, political instability, or historical grievances—can reduce the appeal of ideologies that thrive on fear and division. By building societies that prioritise equity and mutual respect, we can undermine the foundations of culturism and its offspring, creating a world where cultural identity is a source of unity rather than conflict.

Conclusion

Culturalism, with its emphasis on cultural superiority and exclusivity, is the ideological bedrock of racism, supremacism, Zionism, and fascism. By constructing hierarchies of cultural value, it instigates division, oppression, and authoritarianism, perpetuating cycles of violence and injustice. Understanding and dismantling culturalism is essential to addressing these interconnected ideologies and building a more equitable world. Only by rejecting the notion of cultural supremacy can we hope to transcend the destructive legacies of these systems and foster a future rooted in mutual respect and coexistence.

Historical Examples of Culturalism as the Bedrock and Instigator of Racism, Supremacism, Zionism, and Fascism

Culturalism, the belief in the inherent superiority or unique destiny of a specific cultural identity, has historically served as the foundation for ideologies like racism, supremacism, Zionism, and fascism. By prioritising one culture over others, culturism creates a framework for exclusion, hierarchy, and domination. Below, we explore historical examples that illustrate how culturalism has fueled these ideologies, tracing their manifestations across different eras and regions. Each example highlights how cultural narratives have instigated and sustained oppressive systems, shaping global history in profound and often tragic ways.

Culturalism and Racism: European Colonialism (15th–20th Centuries)

European colonialism is a quintessential example of culturalism driving racism. From the 15th century onward, European powers such as Spain, Britain, and France justified their conquests of Africa, Asia, and the Americas by promoting a culturalist narrative of Western cultural superiority. This narrative portrayed European culture—rooted in Christianity, rationalism, and emerging notions of "civilisation"—as the pinnacle of human achievement, while non-European cultures were deemed "savage" or "backwards."

For instance, during the transatlantic slave trade (16th–19th centuries), cultural assumptions underpinned the enslavement of millions of Africans. European colonisers, particularly the British and Portuguese, viewed African cultures as inferior, lacking the technological or moral sophistication of Europe. This cultural lens was racialised, as physical differences were conflated with cultural deficiencies, leading to the dehumanisation of Africans. Pseudo-scientific theories, such as those of 18th-century thinkers like Carl Linnaeus, categorised races hierarchically, with Europeans at the top, reinforcing cultural racism.

The impact was devastating: millions were forcibly transported to the Americas, subjected to brutal labour, and stripped of cultural identity. In the Americas, colonialism manifested in policies like the Spanish encomienda system, which exploited indigenous peoples under the guise of "civilising" them through Christianization. These practices entrenched racial hierarchies that persist in systemic inequalities today, demonstrating how culturalism’s cultural superiority complex fueled racism on a global scale.

Culturalism and Supremacism: The British Empire and Anglo-Saxonism (19th Century)

The British Empire’s expansion in the 19th century exemplifies how culturalism drives supremacism. The ideology of Anglo-Saxonism, which glorified British cultural values—Protestantism, individualism, and parliamentary governance—positioned the British as a superior civilisation destined to rule others. This culturalist belief was articulated by figures like historian Thomas Macaulay, who argued that British culture was a universal standard for progress.

In India, the British Raj (1858–1947) imposed English education, law, and governance, dismissing indigenous traditions as inferior. The 1835 English Education Act, championed by Macaulay, aimed to create a class of Anglicised Indians, reflecting a cultural disdain for Indian culture. Similarly, in Australia, the doctrine of *terra nullius*—the idea that the land was "empty" before British arrival—ignored Aboriginal cultures, justifying their displacement and marginalisation.

Anglo-Saxonism also fueled white supremacism in settler colonies. In South Africa, British and Boer settlers used cultural narratives to assert dominance over African populations, laying the groundwork for apartheid. The culturalist belief in British exceptionalism thus translated into policies of exclusion and exploitation, reinforcing supremacist ideologies that privileged one cultural identity over all others.

Culturalism and Zionism: The Establishment of Israel (1948)

Zionism, as a movement to establish a Jewish homeland in Palestine, was deeply influenced by culturalist ideas, particularly in its nationalist iterations. Emerging in the late 19th century amid European anti-Semitism, Zionism drew on the cultural and religious narrative of Jewish chosenness and the historical connection to the land of Israel. Figures like Theodor Herzl, the founder of modern Zionism, framed the movement as a return to a cultural and spiritual homeland, a culturalist vision of Jewish identity as unique and deserving of a sovereign state.

The establishment of Israel in 1948, following the British Mandate’s end, brought this vision to fruition but also highlighted culturalism’s exclusionary tendencies. The Zionist narrative often portrayed Palestine as a "land without a people for a people without a land," sidelining the cultural and historical presence of Palestinian Arabs. The 1948 Nakba, during which over 700,000 Palestinians were displaced, was justified by some Zionist leaders as necessary to secure a Jewish cultural and demographic majority. Policies like the Law of Return (1950), which grants Jews worldwide the right to immigrate to Israel, reflect a cultural prioritisation of Jewish identity over others.

While Zionism was a response to historical persecution, its cultural elements—particularly the emphasis on Jewish cultural exclusivity—contributed to tensions with Palestinians, fostering perceptions of supremacism. The ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including settlement expansion in the West Bank, continues to reflect the challenges of cultural ideologies in balancing cultural identity with coexistence.

Culturalism and Fascism: Nazi Germany (1933–1945)

Nazi Germany is perhaps the most extreme historical example of culturalism fueling fascism. The Nazi regime’s ideology was built on a culturalist myth of Aryan cultural and racial purity, which portrayed Germanic culture as the apex of human civilisation. This narrative, propagated by Adolf Hitler and ideologues like Alfred Rosenberg, drew on romanticised visions of Germanic history, folklore, and supposed racial superiority.

The Nazis used racism to justify their authoritarian policies and genocidal campaigns. The Holocaust, which resulted in the murder of six million Jews and millions of others, including Romani people, disabled individuals, and political dissidents, was rooted in the racist belief that non-Aryans were culturally and biologically inferior. Propaganda, such as Leni Riefenstahl’s films, glorified Aryan culture while demonising others as threats to national purity.

Culturalism also drove Nazi policies of cultural homogenization, such as the suppression of non-Germanic languages and traditions within occupied territories. The *Lebensraum* policy, which sought to expand German territory for the "Aryan race," was justified by the cultural notion that Germanic culture deserved dominance over Eastern Europe’s "inferior" Slavic cultures. This fusion of culturalism and fascism led to catastrophic violence, illustrating how cultural superiority narratives can escalate into totalitarian oppression.

Modern Context and Russian claims Since 2014, Russian state media and officials, including Vladimir Putin, have used the term “Banderites” to label Ukrainian nationalists, particularly those involved in the Euromaidan protests and the defense against Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. Russia’s narrative frames these groups as neo-Nazis intent on ethnically cleansing Russian-speaking populations in regions like Donetsk and Luhansk. For example, Putin’s 2022 speech justifying the invasion of Ukraine cited the need to “denazify” Ukraine and protect Russian speakers from “Banderite” persecution.

Culturalism’s Broader Historical Impact: Apartheid South Africa (1948–1994)

Apartheid South Africa provides another lens into culturalism’s role in racism and supremacism. The Afrikaner National Party, which institutionalised apartheid in 1948, drew on a cultural narrative of Afrikaner cultural exceptionalism, rooted in Calvinist Christianity and a pioneer ethos. This narrative positioned Afrikaners as a divinely chosen people tasked with preserving their culture against African and British influences.

Apartheid’s policies—such as racial segregation, forced removals, and the Bantustan system—were justified by the culturalist belief that Afrikaner culture was superior and incompatible with African traditions. The Broederbond, a secret Afrikaner organisation, promoted this ideology, framing non-whites as threats to cultural purity. The result was a system of racial and cultural hierarchy that oppressed Black, Coloured, and Indian South Africans, denying them basic rights.

The cultural underpinnings of apartheid also echoed supremacist and fascist tendencies, as the state used authoritarian measures to enforce cultural conformity. The eventual dismantling of apartheid in 1994, driven by global pressure and internal resistance, highlighted the unsustainability of cultural ideologies in pluralistic societies.

Conclusion

These historical examples—European colonialism, Anglo-Saxonism in the British Empire, the establishment of Israel, Nazi Germany, and apartheid South Africa—demonstrate how colonialism serves as the bedrock and instigator of racism, supremacism, Zionism, and fascism. By elevating one cultural identity above others, culturism creates hierarchies that justify exclusion, oppression, and violence. These cases underscore the need to challenge culturalist narratives and promote inclusive frameworks that value cultural diversity without domination. Understanding this historical pattern is crucial for addressing the legacies of these ideologies and building a more equitable future.

This article was written with the assistance of AI, but also helped by so many other journalists, activists & (tyrants), too many to list. I am sure that many will have long lengthy ripostes but usually from a supremacist perspective!

With thanks, Neil netherton, editor.