❖ EAARTHNET

❖ EAARTHNET

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Martin Anantharaman's avatar
Martin Anantharaman
Sep 8, 2025

This is a very learned article, surely benefitting from the AI support - but, as we know, it is how we FRAME questions that determines the "answer" - and the answer should allow us to improve a wholistic understanding (model) and derive predictions from it - and, ost important, to make it useful, "control-strategies" (how we can influence those predictions).

As you have framed it, culturalism is form of malevolent ideology - but where is the wholistic concept of what culture ACTUALLY IS and how it works - and why it has, in general, made human society degenerate toward increasing malevolence throughout human history? Without knowing that we cannot predict much and cannot say what we COULD (if at all) do - and so the recommendation "we must challenge the cultural mindset at their core" is just anither BIG open question - kicking the can down the road.

So: Back Jack, do it again. Once you uderstand what culture is, you could study attempts of the past to change it's trajectory, mostly lead by stellar persons like Jesus, Gandhi, MLK - who never achieved sustainable change - but one can learn from their cases how one MIGHT do it better. Finally, having understood THAT, the question remains open what actually the goal of cultural change is. What is a good culture? Is it at all possible? What is GOODNESS, at all? Need to solve all those questions arising fom our sad predicmant in an integrated and consistent way.

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