[COPY] Our Stolen Future (revisited)
Incorporates the WINGSPREAD CONSENSUS, a landmark statement that elites suppressed, the media ignored, today we all are suffering the consequences.
Our Stolen Future by Theo Colborn, Dianne Dumanoski, and John Peterson Myers is a groundbreaking environmental science book that explores the impact of synthetic chemicals on human health and the environment, particularly focusing on endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs). Published in 1996, the book builds on the legacy of Rachel Carson's Silent Spring …