Cooke-greuter: The Unitive stage 6
From the ancient wisdom literature to recent research in higher stages of consciousness there is evidence of many more stages beyond the rational, personal realm or postconventional tier of.….
The Unitive stage 6 or The Ironist10 Stage:
From the ancient wisdom literature to recent research in higher stages of consciousness there is evidence of many more stages beyond the rational, personal realm or postconventional tier of meaning making (see table 1 for Wilber’s full-spectrum model of consciousness). How many such stages exists depends on…