Cooke-greuter: consciousness stage 4/5 individualist
The Individualist stage or Stage 4/5 describes what a person can “see” with a fourth person perspective. People now realize that things are not necessarily what they seemed at earlier stages
THE POSTCONVENTIONAL STAGES a) The General Systems Stages
At the first postconventional level adults come to realize that the meaning of things depends on one’s relative position in regard to them, that is, on one’s personal perspective and interpretation of them. Although the objects themselves are seen as permanent, their meaning is seen as constru…