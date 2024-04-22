Cooke-greuter: consciousness stage 4 achiever
The Conscientious stage is the target stage for Western culture. Our educational systems are intended to produce adults with the mental capacity of the Achiever stage
The Conscientious stage is the target stage for Western culture. Our educational systems are intended to produce adults with the mental capacity of the Achiever stage, that is, rationally competent and independent adults. Democracy as a form of government is based on the capacity of its independent-thinking voters to make reasoned and informed choice…