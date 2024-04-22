Cooke-greuter: autonomous stage 5/6 construct-aware.
At the second level of postconventional stages (Construct-aware and Unitive) 9 people come to realize that all objects are human-made constructs, including such abstract constructs as the ego, ….
The Unitive Stage or Stages
These two stages replace the vague Integrated stage of Jane Loevinger. At the second level of postconventional stages (Construct-aware and Unitive) 9 people come to realize that all objects are human-made constructs, including such abstract constructs as the ego, three-dimensional space and time. All are based on layers u…