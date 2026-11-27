I need to tell you something before the comments section does it for me, badly.

Last week I published an essay here about a Pentagon strategy document — the real one, not the meme. Several people wrote to say how much they admired “my” work. The quotation marks are theirs, or would have been, had they been brave enough. So let me spare everyone the tribunal: the essay was co-written with an AI. A large language model, right here in my study, occupying less space than the fax machine it eventually replaced, and considerably better conversation.

It helped me find the document, verify the quotes against the primary sources, and draft the thing in a weekend. I made every final call — structure, argument, what to cut, when the machine was being too polite and when I was being too certain — but I did not type every sentence alone. I have never typed every sentence alone. Neither have you, actually, but we’ll get to that.

I’m telling you this now because disclosure has become the transaction everyone performs in whispers: wink, deny, insinuate. Writers use these tools by the thousand and confess to them by the dozen, usually only when caught, in the grovelling register of the perp walk. I’d rather do it differently. Consider this my confession, my demonstration, and — I hope — my argument, all in one piece, written the way I actually write now: together.

The crime scene

Here is what the assisted-writer is presumed to have done, according to the current folk law. He has cheated. Writing is supposed to be suffering — the solitary typist, the ashtray, the fourth whiskey — and if you skipped the suffering, you skipped the work, and the prose is therefore counterfeit, like a watch with a painted face.

I understand the intuition. I share it. Some of my most treasured sentences were extracted at great personal cost, usually at 2 a.m., usually second-draft material at best. But notice what the intuition actually claims: that the value of writing is located in the writer’s pain, and that readers are entitled to an audit of that pain before trusting the words. Which is an odd theory of literature. Nobody asks whether a carpenter enjoyed sawing the board. We ask whether the chair holds.

What matters about a piece of writing is whether it’s true, whether it’s honest about how it came to be, and whether it can survive being checked. Pain is not evidence of truth. Suffering produces plenty of drivel — I’ve produced some myself, unassisted, the old-fashioned way, and I can tell you the suffering was real.

The detector arms race

Meanwhile, the market has responded to this anxiety the market responds to everything: with products. AI detectors now scan your paragraphs for the tell-tale absence of human error, and institutions deploy them on students and submitters with a confidence that would be touching if it weren’t so consequential. These tools are, to put it in measured scientific language, not very good. They produce false positives at a rate that has ruined real students’ semesters, and their core premise is dubious: that there exists some detectable essence of the human hand in the arrangement of words. There is a consensus emerging, quietly, that the essence was never there to detect.

But here is the part I find genuinely rich, in the way only irony that costs people their reputations can be rich. The detectors are punishing precisely the wrong sin. A person who writes with an AI and hides it is guilty of one thing: concealment. A person who writes without any assistance and gets falsely flagged is guilty of nothing at all — and loses anyway. And the person most insulated from suspicion turns out to be the confident mediocrity churning out perfectly human slop, because nothing says “authentic human voice” quite like spurious theories delivered with unwarranted conviction and absolutely no citations.

We have built a system that detects process rather than quality, punishes disclosure more reliably than deception, and cannot tell a thoughtful collaboration from a thoughtless forgery. That is not verification. It is the bookkeeping dressed as the literature — detection as performance, a security blanket in app form.

What the collaboration actually looks like

Since the whole point of this piece is honesty about process, let me describe it, because the reality is less glamorous than “the machine wrote my essay” and more interesting than “I alone did.”

The machine is extraordinary at breadth. It reads the boring documents I would skim. It remembers that a source exists. It drafts structure when I have a fog and a feeling. It is tireless at the mechanical charity of prose: untangling my knotted sentences, suggesting the third option I hadn’t considered after my first two.

It is also, unfailingly, a flatterer in recovery. Left to its defaults it will agree with me, soften my edge, sand the argument until nothing sticks. My most important editing skill these days is noticing when the machine is being polite instead of true — and pushing back, hard, sometimes several rounds, until it tells me my favourite claim doesn’t survive the evidence. The best moment in last week’s process was the machine refusing to let me use a statistic I liked. I argued. It held. It was right. I have had human editors I couldn’t say that about.

So no, I don’t press a button and receive wisdom. I argue with something that has read more than I ever will and remembers less than I need, and between us we make something neither of us would have made alone — which, come to think of it, is a fair description of every collaboration worth having, human or otherwise.

The older scandal

And here is the confession behind the confession, the one nobody needs a detector for.

I have made the institutional version of this argument elsewhere — that the single-hand byline is a form, that the form was always a fiction, and that the AI didn’t break the rule so much as make the rule visible. I won’t re-argue that case here; it stands on its own. This essay is the Monday-morning version: what one writer does at one desk, once the theory is settled and the cursor is blinking.

Because the solitary genius was always partly theatre. The novelist “alone” with a century of borrowed prose in her head. The columnist with his researcher, his editor, his aggregator, his inbox. The academic with her hundred cited hands, acknowledged in a footnote the size of a confession booth. Knowledge has been a team sport since the first scribe copied the first tablet, and the romantic myth of the lone mind was always the marketing — celebrity’s oldest trick, attributing a relay race to one runner.

Language models didn’t break this system. They made its dishonesty inconvenient. Now that the assistance can be visible, everyone who was always assisted must decide whether to keep performing solitude. Many will. Solitude sells. The myth of the unassisted mind is doing exactly what such myths do: protecting a hierarchy, flattering those at the top of it, and making honesty expensive.

I’d rather pay the honesty tax while it’s still affordable.

What I’m proposing

Not rules — heaven knows we have enough of those, and enforcement would require the detectors, bless them. Just a practice, offered the way one offers a recipe: it worked in my kitchen.

Disclose the collaboration the way you’d disclose a co-author, not the way you’d disclose a disease — because it is the former. Own the output fully, because disclosure without ownership is just laundering: “the machine made me do it” is not a defence in either direction. And let the work be judged as work, held to the same standard either way: is it true, is it checked, does it hold.

If that standard sounds lower than “verified human suffering,” consider that it is actually higher. Under the old folk law, a tortured and inaccurate essay written entirely alone passed inspection while a verified and sourced one written in collaboration failed it. I am proposing we swap that absurdity for something almost embarrassing in its simplicity: judge the words, not the fingerprints.

Coda

So that’s the state of me: a writer who works with a machine, discloses it, argues with it, and remains responsible for everything published here — including this sentence, which the machine suggested and I kept, and this one, which I typed myself at an hour my doctor would call suboptimal, feeling exactly the old solitary-writer feeling, props optional.

The fax machine, meanwhile, has been unplugged. Everyone in this study is collaborating with someone.

We do not scan; we synthesise. No paywalls, no surveillance, no borders — and, as of today, no secrets about the process either. Judge the work. It’s all any honest writer can offer, and, for once, it’s everything.

🌍✊