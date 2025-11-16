China asked the Group of Seven (G7) countries to abandon their Cold War mentality and ideological bias on Thursday, November 13, after they accused China of causing instability in the East Asian region.

The G7 should “take a clear grasp of the global trend, abandon the Cold War mentality and ideological bias and stop manipulating issues related to China,” said Lin Jian, spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while answering a question related to the allegations made by the G7.

On Wednesday, a joint statement issued after the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Niagara in Canada expressed support for “Taiwan’s meaningful participation in appropriate international organizations” and accused China of causing political and economic instabilities.

Claiming that “China’s military built-up and rapid increase of its nuclear weapons arsenal” is causing instability in the region and on a global level, the G7 foreign ministers asked “Beijing to demonstrate its commitment to stability through improved transparency.”

Replying to the allegations, Jian called the G7 statement a “mischaracterization of facts, a deliberate vilification of China, and a gross interference in China’s internal affairs.”

Jian reiterated that Taiwan is China’s internal matter and asked the G7 to desist from interfering in the matter.

G7 is responsible for global tensions

Jian suggested that the G7 “should stop using maritime issues to stoke disputes, escalate tensions and undermine regional peace and stability.”

The US, Japan, and other members of the G7 have been participating in repeated military exercises in the region. These military exercises deliberately involve countries such as the Philippines, which has a long-term dispute with China over the sovereignty of a few small islands in the South China sea.

The heavy US military buildup in the region is a provocative move after accusing China of threatening “freedom of navigation” through the waters.

Claiming that China never “accepts the G7’s blame shifting or groundless accusations,” Jian also questioned the accusations about Chinese military build up and a “rapid increase in nuclear weapons arsenal”.

China has argued that, unlike countries in the G7, which provide weapons to Ukraine and have been aiding the Israeli genocide in Gaza killing hundred of thousands of people, it has “never provided lethal weapons to any party and strictly controls the export of dual-use articles.”

Jian reiterated that China’s national security policy is defensive in nature and it is “firmly committed to peaceful development” of the country.

“China always keeps its nuclear strength at the minimum level required by national security” Jian said, questioning the G7 turning “a blind eye to the US’ special and primary nuclear disarmament responsibility and the nuclear proliferation risks from AUKUS [Australia, the UK, the US] while directing the issue at China.”

Jian emphasized that “this is a typical move of confusing right with wrong”.

Stop weaponizing trade

The G7 statement targeted China’s attempts to regulate the export of rare minerals, accusing it of using “non-market” practices and attempting “market distortion” by building “overcapacity”.

China controls over 90% trade in rare earth minerals used for electronic goods and defense equipment production. Last month, it imposed restrictions on their trade in an attempt to regulate their usage. The US and others have opposed the move.

Claiming that “China’s measures to standardize and refine its export control system comply with international common practices and aim to better defend world peace and regional stability and to fulfill its international obligations,” Jian dismissed the allegations of market distortion.

Jian also countered the allegations of “overcapacity” and “non-market” practices claiming that these allegations “have been proven false by facts and have no merits at all.”

Jian asked the US and the G7 to stop “prioritizing and weaponizing trade issues, to refrain from disrupting international economic order, and the global industrial and supply chains” in response to the G7, accusing it of market distortions.

China has repeatedly pointed out how the arbitrary and illegal use of tariffs and other restrictions on trade of high technologies by the Donald Trump administration has disrupted global trade.