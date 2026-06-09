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Peter Taylor's avatar
Peter Taylor
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The Council’s collective response is clear — the profit motive must be removed entirely. Public responsibility for public need must be taken back into public hands.

AMEN, 100% endorse and concur the above, it is a tragedy, a true tragedy that somewhere amongst this retinue of helpers 😂😂, supposed professionals meant to care, to empathise who upon the prima facie evidence underscored this great piece, seems that they feign the empathy provided to those in their care…

When humanity loses the last vestige of what supposedly remains of its humanity in terms of our most vulnerable amongst us being subjected as exemplified this reveal, it truly is telling.

The revelation being that despite being given dominion from the time of creation over all living things upon the planet, that we as human beings have slipped down the rungs on the ladder of life, falling even below animals, primates we know who take better care of their most vulnerable, their young, than it seems we are now able.. primacy for our care now determined by the dollars, the inc9me we can extract, the most horrifying revelation is that our professionals together government have commoditised children, especially our most disturbed and those in need of real love and support, instead what they are getting is a faux love, support, dominated by how much they are calculated to be worth to those caring for them, their companies, partnerships, NGO’s, PPP’s, all with their dirty snouts in the large trough of public funding…

And here were we thinking we had long passed the days of Oliver Twist, of exploiting children, but nope, it’s here we go again, in the intervening decades since 5he halcyon days of the workhouse, how many inquiries, how many reviews, pieces of legislation have we had with their dirty snouts focal point, “to stop that being investigated, the horrors discovered perpetrated our children, from ever happening again” laughable if it weren’t sickening and real lives we are playing with..

Seriously, it makes you wonder at what it is that drives these people who engage in such, looking past the deleterious impact created especially by the professionals and government involved, the private contractors, by our politicians from whom there can be no excuse that can be considered acceptable for their involvement at the levels they are engaging, all with scant to show for it…

Indeed, they might as well pee into a northerly to stay dry, …the adage, it takes a village to raise a child, time we get back to that, out of our selfish bubbles, that we start at the beginning, where it all begins, with our children, our most vulnerable… truthfully a sad read, a sad indictment upon us all… this nonsense, this vile behaviour impacting our children, occasioning right under our noses… unforgivable, and we must put it right, do better… it has to end, we must take back ensuring our children are able to grow and develop appropriately… just saying

Kia Kaha (Stay strong) from New Zealand

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