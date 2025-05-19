Can degrowth communism save the world?
By Patrick Mazza, originally published by The Raven May 19, 2025 . A interesting article worthy of review.
This is the first in a series on Possible Worlds, envisioning alternatives to the current system in the spirit of “Another world is possible.” Confronting our current political situation, we need to go beyond the defensive to explore how we came to this place and how we can make the systemic changes needed to move beyond it. In the series I will review …