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Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
Sep 29

What stayed with me is the distinction between having an experience and the way we interpret it. The line from “God told me” to “I experienced something I interpret as God” says a great deal about humility without dismissing the experience itself. Perhaps maturity begins when certainty loosens enough to leave room for reality, for others, and even for the possibility that we may be wrong.

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Peter Taylor's avatar
Peter Taylor
Sep 29

Through this lens, spiritual development is not measured by how extraordinary a person’s beliefs appear. It is measured by whether the person’s relationship to belief becomes more flexible, honest, inclusive, and grounded.

The deepest movement is from “I have found the final truth” toward “I am participating in a reality larger than any account I can give of it.” That movement does not eliminate the self. It makes the self more transparent to its own constructions — and therefore potentially more open to other people, to uncertainty, and to the world.

The ego does not disappear. It becomes more transparent. That is enough.

In my view the above by Cook-Greuter C.G affirms spiritual reality, scripture when read enunciates that Jesus Christs message to the gentiles was that the Spirit is within, that our bodies are a temple within which the spirit dwells, indeed, we know that in the very fist verses that God when creating man, wrapped the light (spirit) for each of us sent to unto this earth, in the flesh.

Further the message preached by Jesus Christ was that our spirits are dead until reborn, awakened, a man’s spirit will only be reborn resulting individual cognisance of the principles of righteousness, of what evokes from within ourselves the awakening of spirit, of the soul, until then, it matters not how piously a man lives, that he/she (I use man given the biblical reference to man, but man biblically denotes men, woman, all human beings)… is in seeking to live righteously, it counts for nothing if the principles Christ taught are not lived by.

Christs message was first and foremost that we worship God, that we are tolerant, forgiving, loving, charitable, that we are not being, indulging, tolerating or living a Lacivious, Concupiscence lifestyle, that we are not nor participate in adultery, drunkenness, we are not railers, we do not murmur, gossip, nor are we idolaters, fornicators.. nor covetous, haughty, arrogant, proud, that men respect their wives and wives their husbands, children obey and respect their parents honouring them, that first and foremost we worship god, that eternal life will only be achieved through his son Jesus Christ, that “the first will be last and the last first”.. a scripture that really sums it all up..

in short Christ’s message was simple, that in each of us being a temple….our bodies are temples each with a spirit that doth live within said temple, that it is by our actions, deeds, the way we live that will result our individual light, the spirit within shining brightly, the brighter it shines, the more for those whom the light shines brightest that they will be recognised by their fellow men and woman as being humble, righteous, note Christ never opined that we shout loudest, brow beat, force, intimidate, force by will.. any person to believe….such, indeed all is anathema and antithetical to Christs teachings.

Christ we know cared not for the trappings of status, for extremities of wealth, it moved him not, he wasn’t opposed to it, nor to government… stating it is our duty to live the laws of man by which we are governed, but that our first duty is to live gods laws, most of which if not all (Refer the ten commandments) dovetail with man’s laws, but that in living gods laws first and foremost believers not compromise gods laws for man’s… it is that distinction and that alone that sets a believer apart…

Christ also taught that we need not an edifice, a Church to worship in, that merely by attending church doth not a follower or Christian make us, indeed, my own belief is that many Churches today are more focussed on building their wealth, investment and property portfolios than following and adhering unto Christs teachings, he taught that where more than two gather to worship him, in their midst he will be, yet we also know the spirit being within, means he dwells within us… manifesting through the spirit…thus we need not a church to worship him in.

Establishing upon earth, the Church of Jesus Christ was his focus, being that which he charged his apostles with establishing upon the earth, somewhere along the way and from the very earliest we know established Churches all were disappointments unto Christ.. (Read Revelation and the letters sent the 7 Churches) the true Church and worship of Jesus Christ is within each of us..

I believe man has completely bastardised Christs message, conflating what is and has been given us of God, the spiritual, with what man desires from such demonstrations of faith, namely… power, authority, control by those who seek for their own nefarious purposes to manipulate man’s faith in order their power, authority and control is enhanced. Again we know such tyranny was as noted, anathema and against all Christ stood for.

If the Bible is read in its entirety, similarly the Quran, the messaging is similar, that it is being born of the spirit by the spirit through adhering to Christs teachings, together Gods word, that man will move to the next level, to achieve that does not require anything more than living the gospel as was taught and given unto us.. anything else is pure invention, fantasy… lastly, Christ taught us that in so doing we will realise and be truly cognisant of our humanity, resulting our ability to empathise with our fellow man, the first step in being born of the spirit… until then as is noted throughout scripture we live through our earthly bodies but contemporaneously are dead of spirit…remaining dead, truly dead until reborn, given it is the spirit that lives eternally…. the message is simple, the focus it seems has also been given us,….on the face of it and as history has taught us, including recently, together our present, it seems we have a long way to go to reach our true eschatological destiny.

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