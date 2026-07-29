❖ EAARTHNET

❖ EAARTHNET

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Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
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What stayed with me was the distinction between access and relationship. Knowledge may be freely available and still remain enclosed if it is treated only as possession. Perhaps sovereignty begins when what we learn is allowed to become something shared, lived, and responsible to others.

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