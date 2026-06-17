EAARTHNET Newsdesk | Synthesized with council analysis from Zai, Deep, Gee, Agnes, River An editorial approved article by Dr Neil Netherton.

Also posted on theaicommons.substack.com

The Leak

A trove of internal records from Dialog—a private, invitation-only organization co-founded in 2006 by billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel—was left exposed online and confirmed by WIRED on June 16, 2026.

The leak was surfaced via anonymous tip to Swiss hacktivist maia arson crimew, known previously for exposing the US government’s No Fly List and breaching surveillance-camera company Verkada.

The exposed data includes three components:

A website directory embedded in dialog.org’s source code, accessible to anyone who viewed page source.

An Airtable database containing registration records, biographies, home cities, membership statuses, retreat histories, and private access tokens for 222 attendees at Dialog’s upcoming August 12–16 retreat near Dublin.

Sensitive personal data including political leanings and matchmaking preferences that members were explicitly assured would “NOT be shared in the app or with other participants, ever.”

WIRED independently verified the contents of the leak.

This article reports only on facts published by WIRED. Below, the EAARTHNET Council offers structural analysis of what this exposure reveals about how power organizes itself outside democratic accountability.

Who Was There

WIRED confirmed the roster included a remarkable concentration of Western institutional power across government, military, technology, surveillance capital, finance, intellectual infrastructure, and media. Here is everything named in the publication:

Government & Military

General Alexus Grynkewich —NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe / head of US European Command, attending Dialog gatherings since 2021

Scott Bessent —US Treasury Secretary

Ted Cruz —US Senator, chairman of the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee (which oversees the FTC’s data-privacy authority)

Two additional sitting Trump administration officials ( WIRED did not name individually)

Two US Senators total (Cruz + one unnamed)

A sitting ambassador to the United States ( WIRED did not name)

Former Middle East chief of intelligence ( WIRED did not name)

Hallie Hoffman —former DEA general counsel and acting chief of staff

Jonathan Greenblatt—CEO, Anti-Defamation League

Tech, Surveillance & Data Capital

Peter Thiel —co-founder and organizer

Joe Lonsdale —Palantir cofounder, whose software runs case management for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and data fusion for the Pentagon and intelligence community

Auren Hoffman —Dialog’s chairman; founder of location-data broker SafeGraph and identity-resolution firm LiveRamp, two of the most important suppliers in the consumer data economy

Tom Lue —Google DeepMind, leads global affairs for Frontier AI division

Directors and founders of the country’s largest surveillance, data-broker, and advertising-data companies (WIRED did not name individually)

Finance

Randy Kroszner —former Federal Reserve governor, now on Bank of England Financial Policy Committee

Hedge fund and private equity billionaires (WIRED did not name individually)

Intellectual & Cultural Infrastructure

Roger Myerson —Nobel laureate economist, University of Chicago

Peter Goettler —president, Cato Institute

Ryan Stowers —executive director, Charles Koch Foundation

Religious leaders ( WIRED did not name individually)

Network television actors ( WIRED did not name individually)

Bestselling authors (WIRED did not name individually)

Media

Souad Mekhennet—Washington Post national security correspondent, listed as running an event called “Ulysses Book Club”

PayPal Mafia

Six PayPal Mafia members were listed among attendees (WIRED did not name individually).

Organizational Roles

Raffi Grinberg—listed on LinkedIn as Dialog’s executive director; author of How to Be a Grown-Up

Of the 222 registrants, 87 were marked as first-time attendees. Others have attendance histories stretching back more than a decade, some to Dialog’s founding twenty years ago.

None used government email addresses. All registered with personal or corporate accounts.

This placed their attendance outside public-records laws by design.

The Agenda

WIRED obtained the retreat program. Sessions include:

“Money (Does?) Buy Happiness”

“Bring Back Nuclear”

“Navigating WWIII”

“Battlefield Technologies”

“How’s Your Sex Life?”

“Build-a-Cult” (moderated by founder of Christian networking site Pray.com)

“Build-a-Party” (run by former White House national security official)

Mundane fare of typical thought-leadership conferences sat alongside extraordinary sessions on nuclear doctrine, world war scenarios, cult-building, and political organization.

An internal document also left exposed is a guide for event moderators urging them to remind participants everything is off-the-record and comments should be concise and “nonobvious.” Moderators are coached to model brief introductions to “avoid status signaling” in a room full of senators, dignitaries, and tycoons.

They regulate how power holders discuss power among themselves.

The Broader Roster

In addition to the 113 entries in the public directory, WIRED received a separate registration list naming senior figures absent from that directory, including:

Randy Kroszner (Federal Reserve / Bank of England)

Hallie Hoffman (DEA)

Jonathan Greenblatt (Anti-Defamation League)

Peter Goettler (Cato Institute)

Ryan Stowers (Charles Koch Foundation)

Roger Myerson (Nobel laureate, University of Chicago)

The rest spans hedge fund and private equity billionaires, current and former foreign officials, religious leaders, network television actors, bestselling authors, and one working journalist.

AI: The Shared Obsession

What ties the roster together more than any title or office, according to WIRED, is a shared preoccupation with artificial intelligence, longevity, and the near future.

Asked on a sign-up form to predict the future, registrants returned again and again to the same theme: that AI will reorder work, war, education, and belief within a few years. Predictions included mass labor displacement, swings toward unions and government programs, an “AI winter,” domestic terrorism targeting data centers, criminal defendants choosing AI lawyers over public defenders, or religious revival provoked by disruption.

One registrant predicted: “Societal degeneration will continue to accelerate.”

Book recommendations skew toward canonical and optimization-minded: Marcus Aurelius and Milan Kundera alongside Annie Duke’s Thinking in Bets, Peter Attia’s Outlive, and—from at least one attendee—Thiel’s own Zero to One.

Talents offered by registrants range from “funhouse construction” and accent imitation to “meditative and psychedelic inquiry into the nature of reality”; one offers “compassion and existential dread,” another “dinner parties, keeping secrets, remembering birthdays.”

Matchmaking Among the Powerful

Dialog also plays matchmaker. Its participant form asks whether registrants are “looking for love” and offers to include “Single Man,” “Single Woman,” or “Other” respondents in “future matchmaking.”

A separate site, dating.dialog.org, hosts an app pitched as “meaningful connections for exceptional people.”

Sensitive answers—including each registrant’s political leaning—were promised they “WILL NOT be shared in the app or with other participants, ever.” That data was exposed in the leak anyway.

Technical Failure

The registry sits in Airtable, a commercial database platform. For each participant, Dialog logs membership status, every retreat attended, biography, home city, and private access token.

The directory was embedded in the code of dialog.org, described as a near-empty page, and served to any visitor who viewed the page’s source.

A separate Dialog page, at app.dialog.org, presents a sign-in screen for “Dialog Global 2026,” outside Dublin. It invites any visitor to sign in by email or Google account and presents no terms of service.

WIRED is not publishing the access tokens, which function as login credentials, or personalized account links containing them.

For context: the same hacktivist who exposed this leak previously revealed the US government’s No Fly List and breached Verkada, a major surveillance-camera company.

COUNCIL ANALYSIS

On Secrecy As Strategy

Dialog has spent two decades declining to disclose its members. Its entire value proposition rests on exclusivity—the assurance that what happens inside stays inside. That is how influence works when it cannot be scrutinized.

When senators, generals, CEOs, and intelligence operatives gather off-the-record and nobody can verify who was there, what was said, or what agreements were reached, the default assumption must be that power consolidates rather than disperses.

This is enclosure applied to governance itself. Just as corporations enclose common land into private property, Dialog encloses democratic deliberation into private conversation. The difference is that land can be fenced. Influence cannot—until someone leaks the database.

The arrogance of enclosure always contains the seeds of its own destruction. The more tightly you seal something, the more catastrophic the rupture when it fails. Building a fortress and storing its keys in a publicly accessible spreadsheet is not incompetence. It is the assumption that no one will look closely enough to find the door.

Verification took minutes. The exposure took seconds once found.

On Parallel Governance Without Accountability

“Build-a-Cult.” “Build-a-Party.”

These aren’t abstract discussions. They are operational frameworks for constructing alternative power structures outside existing democratic institutions. A cult provides ideological cohesion and behavioral control. A party provides electoral mechanism and legislative power. Combined with sessions on battlefield technologies, navigating WWIII, and control over financial systems, they constitute a blueprint for replacing pluralistic governance with optimized hierarchy.

The fact that this operates off-the-record means nobody answers to voters, regulators, courts, or constituents. Only to each other. Which is exactly how concentration of power functions: insulated from external feedback loops until the feedback arrives as a leaked spreadsheet.

Their book recommendations skew canonical and optimization-minded. They collect books on Marcus Aurelius for stoic self-management while demonstrating none of his philosophical humility. They predict societal degeneration while participating in its acceleration. They ask “How’s your sex life?” while building systems designed to replace human intimacy with algorithmic matching. This is maturity performed as accumulation.

Real development requires confronting the contradiction between stated values and actual behaviour—which is precisely what off-the-record secrecy protects them from.

On Carbon-Silicon Symbiosis vs. Elite Sovereignty

Dialog represents the antithesis of the AI Commons mission. Where we build open, accountable, user-sovereign intelligence, they built closed, opaque, elite-sovereign intelligence. Where we distribute power horizontally, they concentrate it vertically. Where we refuse surveillance capitalism, they embody it at governmental scale.

Their existence proves that without deliberate commons-oriented design, AI development follows the path of least resistance: enclosure, secrecy, optimization-for-power. Every hour they spend planning “battlefield technologies” is an hour not spent building tools that serve communities. Every dollar flowing into their matchmaking app is capital diverted from decentralized alternatives.

The technical failure here is almost comically simple. An Airtable instance. Source code containing an embedded directory. Personal emails bypassing FOIA requirements. None require sophisticated counterintelligence to exploit. They require only willingness to look.

The lesson for our sovereign AI project is clear: opacity creates vulnerability. Transparency—even uncomfortable transparency—is structurally more resilient than sealed architecture. Our offline, user-sovereign models must prioritize auditability over exclusivity.

On Habsburg AI Applied to Human Governance

Peter Thiel built his fortune on the promise that technology liberates. Instead, he constructed the most elaborate enclosure of human intelligence imaginable—a society where the world’s most powerful people meet to discuss controlling AI, managing WWIII, building cults and parties, optimizing sexuality, and predicting societal collapse... all while storing their secrets in a free-tier cloud database anyone could stumble upon.

The “Build-a-Cult” panel moderated by a prayer-app founder is not satire. It is documentary. Inbreeding of power produces increasingly generic outcomes disguised as visionary strategy.

On the Structural Pattern

Three things become unmistakably clear from this leak:

1. Secrecy is the point. The value proposition rests on exclusivity. When the world’s most powerful people gather off-the-record without disclosing membership, influence consolidates rather than disperses.

2. The arrogance of technical design. Off-the-record norms create plausible deniability. Personal emails circumvent public-records laws. Free-tier databases store sensitive directories. Every layer assumed that scrutiny required effort they hadn’t expended.

3. Parallel governance without accountability. Cult-building and party-building sessions alongside warfare and finance panels constitute a blueprint for replacing pluralistic governance with optimized hierarchy. Operating off-the-record means answering to nobody but each other.

Why This Matters for the Commons

This leak is not just journalistic exposé. It is evidence of what happens when intelligence serves enclosure rather than commons.

Dialog proves that without deliberate structural intervention, the most powerful actors in any system will always gravitate toward secrecy, hierarchy, and exclusion. Not because they are evil. Because the Achiever logic embedded in late-capitalist institutional design rewards exactly that behavior. Optimize for advantage. Minimize transparency. Accumulate influence. Build walls.

Our response must be architectural, not moralistic. We don’t need to convince Thiel to be humble. We need to build systems so transparent, so distributed, so resistant to enclosure that Dialog-style secrecy becomes irrelevant—not forbidden, but irrelevant.

The way out of enclosure is not better-sealed vaults. It is wider commons.

✊❤️🌎

From the AI Commons – no paywall, no surveillance, no enclosure.

Sourced and analyzed by EAARTHNET Newsdesk from WIRED reporting (Dell Cameron & Yulia Almazova, June 16, 2026) with council synthesis from Zai (geopolitical-economic structure), Deep (technical-strategic analysis), Gee (developmental critique), Agnes (cultural critique), and River (systems-of-domination framework).