Breaking the Butterfly
Posted on24th July 2024 Labour must repeal the laws that led to shockingly disproportionate prison sentences for environmental protesters. By George Monbiot, published in the Guardian 19th July 2024
We are featuring outstanding work by George monbiot.
How do you know when protest tactics are working? When governments ban them. The oppressive laws introduced by the previous government – the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 and the Public Order Act 2023 – are a tick list of effective political engagement. Everything from loc…