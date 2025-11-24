EAARTHNET

Peter Taylor
Nov 24

Break them up, they are behemoths that are outliers, antithetical to the natural development and evolution of humanity… their power results those who place their funds (Pension plans, Sovereign Wealth Funds) under their tutelage and management, withdraw the same, redirect those funds to other Investment managers and you can start to break this cycle of domination…

The natural consequence of so much economic power so heavily concentrated will not reflect well upon humanity.. sadly in abandoning and having abandoned our base principles, built upon a foundation of morality, of a moral compass that for most was Christian centric, we have come to worship upon the altar of wealth, instant gratification, greed, where more is less, war is peace, such does not bode well for the future of humanity as we become ever more disenfranchised from that we once knew, upheld and aspired unto as being correct, as being good, as being godly… the same predicate as in the West and Europe Christianity and Judaism, Central and South America Christianity, South and East Asia Buddhism and Taoism, West Asia and Africa the Abramic faiths of Islam, Judaism and Christianity being the principles and tenets of religious belief applicable unto each geographical locale as ascribed…

However as we have experienced and witnessed, most of these religious principles once enshrined and the focus applicable the laws, governance and in the way of life of the aforementioned regions and locales, the same as we know has with each passing decade become more marginalised to the point that as confirmed fewer than a 1/3 of the global populace ascribe to any religious belief… or a belief in God.. in other words humanity has become increasingly godless, evidenced our ungodly actions, deeds, and language spoken…

Consequently the rise of entities like Blackrock, Vanguard has been made easier our political class only ever to obliging to kow tow to their every whim, resulting the meagar amounts given by way of donation to campaigns, the resulting payback, manifest the profits and opportunities consequent the legislative changes enacted to continue benefitting these corporates and others like them a gimme, a bargain, a snip… National, individual sovereignty given up for cents on the dollar… makes one truly wonder at what it is that can result in such a sellout, a sellout at prices that are obscene,y cheap compared the outsized gains and opportunities resulting the Investment Managers like Blackrock, Vanguard…. unless they are legislated against it will get to the point it won’t be able to be changed indeed, personally speaking, I believe we have l9ng passed that rubicon….

Our only salvation lies in forcing our elected representatives to force change, r3direct funds given either to manage, close your pocketbooks and stop spending, stop buying product they benefit from… deny them the oxygen they need, your dollars… dealing with giants such as these it start# with a drop, morphs into a trickle, slowly inexorably becoming a steady stream until it transitions into the hoped for flood… then and only then will we see true refutation of an agenda that is the antithesis to human development… time to put our shoulders to the wheel, to all push together in a cohesive singular direction, to stop buying into the divisiveness and distractions so frequently deployed to pit us one against the other, to have our gaze and energies directed elsewhere instead of where it ought be concentrated…. upon the real enemy, an enemy within… time to get real… ignore it at our peril..just saying

Kia Kaha (stay strong) From New Zealand

Elba
Nov 24

Surreal.

That is too much, in every possible meaning of that phrase.

This leaps out for those of us working on the global public health catastrophe we're entering:

"7. Energy & Climate Empire

• Top shareholders in ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, BP, TotalEnergies

• “net-zero by 2050” pledge while increasing fossil-fuel investments every year since 2020"

