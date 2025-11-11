A EAARTHNET RECOMMENDED READ.

‘Right, so the thing about the BBC is that it has survived on its reputation long after it stopped earning it. People assumed it was neutral because it said it was neutral, and that worked for decades. It didn’t have to be trusted. It only had to be taken for granted. But Gaza broke that. Corbyn broke that, long before this latest incident about Trump that has now finally triggered resignations. The quiet edits, the careful omissions, the euphemisms, the balance that always seemed to tilt in one direction. The public learned to join the dots. And once you see the framing, you don’t unsee it, hence the tv licences no longer being paid for and the rise of independent and alternative media outlets and commentators. So when this latest Panorama edit finally hit, I don’t think it came as a shock to many people. It was a confirmation. And now there are calls to “defend the BBC,” as if loyalty to this is some kind of a civic duty. But nobody is coming to save it. Much of the public have already left. The authority is gone. The news production is flawed and biased by design. The building is still standing, but that’s about it. Their moral authority collapsed ages ago.

Right, so the crisis that has now engulfed the BBC did not begin with this Panorama documentary on Donald Trump. It did not begin with the decision to remove the line where Trump told his supporters to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” That line is present in the official NPR transcript of the January 6th speech, public and uncontested. Nobody needed to spot it live. That’s not the point. The point is that the evidence sits in the open. The line exists in the transcript. It doesn’t exist in the broadcast. This wasn’t an exception. This was the continuity we’ve come to expect from the BBC. We’ve seen the same pattern in the Gaza coverage, where the legal term for what was happening could not be spoken even after the ICJ ruling ruled genocide as plausible. The Panorama edit wasn’t the emergence of bias. It was just the latest moment that bias became visible, had been exposed again. And once something is observable, it’s no longer deniable and the BBC have a long track record of denying what we all can increasingly see. Director General Tim Davie’s resignation. Head of News Deborah Turness’s resignation. These were not the result of internal reflection or professional accountability. They were defensive acts. You can imagine they may have been leant on, they’ve weathered plenty of bias accusations previously after all. The BBC’s claim to neutrality could no longer rest on assertion. It had been seen, but two resignations doesn’t fix a damn thing.

The core of the institution’s authority has always been the presumption of impartiality. The BBC declared itself neutral and the public, by and large, accepted the declaration. That acceptance has been eroding for years, but erosion is quiet. It does not announce itself. It accumulates as unease, as pattern recognition, as people stop paying their TV licences, as people turn over to other news sources, as the sense that what is shown is not exactly what is happening. The Panorama edit did not create mistrust. It just punched yet another hole in the surface of a mistrust that was already present. What had been sensed became observable. What had been observed became undeniable. The BBC has survived accusations of bias many times before, because bias can be rationalised as interpretation. Editing footage to remove context cannot be rationalised so easily. It is not interpretation. It is intervention. And intervention is more readily visible.

This visibility landed into a media landscape already altered, that the BBC was increasingly struggling to cut through in and the most significant accelerations of coincided with two periods: the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn and the assault on Gaza. During the Corbyn years, the BBC maintained the standard performance of balance: a guest from one side, a guest from another, the presenter between them as moderator of reason. But the selection of voices, the framing of questions, the presumption of danger, extremism, putting a Russian hat on Corbyn on Newsnight, if we’re going to talk about Panorama how can we forget the hit job by John Ware and other instances you might think of besides and it became obvious to an increasing number of people that this was not a neutral news outlet, this was an establishment mouthpiece. They were patterned. Al Jazeera’s Labour Files documentary series later documented the internal factional communications that shaped how Corbyn was presented to both the public and the party and how he was being undermined from within. But the public did not require the leak to feel the pattern. The emotional and tonal language used in coverage communicated it plainly. It was not that Corbyn was wrong, or that his policies were impractical. It was that Corbyn was not legitimate. The BBC does not need to declare illegitimacy. It signals it. It performs it. It repeats it enough times that it becomes the emotional context in which all discussion occurs.

Corbyn’s leadership made something visible that had always been present but not widely recognised: the BBC is not a passive observer of politics; it is an active participant in shaping political plausibility. It does not determine election outcomes directly, but it shapes the emotional and conceptual boundaries of what counts as a serious position. It does not silence dissent. It renders dissent unserious. It does not lie. It prioritises. It repeats. It selects. It frames. It asks certain questions and never others. And over time, the public learns to recognise these patterns long before they are articulated to them. They internalise the cues. They detect when a figure is being positioned rather than presented. They can spot people they fancy might be a plant in the Question Time audience, because they believe the BBC does such things and not necessarily without reason either when said audience members turn out to be the odd councillor from a given party for example. They notice when the conversation does not expand but narrows. Trust is not broken at that moment. Trust is redistributed. The BBC remains what it is, but it no longer occupies the unquestioned centre of public meaning.

Gaza accelerated this redistribution. The International Court of Justice ruled that genocide was a plausible legal description. The United Nations Special Rapporteur declared the assault genocidal. Hospitals were destroyed. Civilian population centres were bombed. Mass famine conditions were documented. And the BBC avoided the word genocide time after time to the point of ridicule. A diktat from further up the chain of command as we are led to believe. Reports have come out that allege that journalists were instructed to refrain from using it. Other reports covered internal frustration among staff who understood what they were seeing and felt constrained in how they could describe it. And the public, who had access to raw video via social media, to eyewitness testimony, to humanitarian reporting unfiltered by state narrative as that is, recognised the hesitation and the disconnect. The BBC was not failing to report. It was managing the language of the reporting. Euphemism replaced clarity. Balance replaced fact. Concern replaced identification. This was not misinterpretation. It was the practice of a broadcaster whose mandate includes the maintenance of diplomatic legitimacy. The public saw it. And once seen, it cannot be unseen.

This latest incident surrounding a Panorama edit arrived in the wake of all these recognitions having been increasingly acknowledged amongst the general public for years now. It did not create them. It concentrated them into a moment where the public could say: there they go again. The institution could no longer rely on the presumption of good faith, it had already lost so much of that. The footage had been shaped. The context had been removed. It did not matter whether the intention was partisan, careless, or editorially rationalised. The gap between what was and what was shown has become increasingly more visible. The performance of neutrality could no longer be performed convincingly. The resignations that followed were not about responsibility. They were about containment. They were an attempt to preserve the idea that the breach was a mistake, rather than the public noticing what had been happening all along and frankly, given we the British public have been dismissed over such allegations before, its only when the Trump administration kicked off that something shifted this time. Not Corbyn, not British democracy being subverted, not Gaza and that word the BBC dare not speak, but Trump.

At the same time, others recognised the opportunity created by this incident. Karoline Leavitt posted:

“BBC News is dying because they are anti-Trump Fake News. Everyone should watch GB News!”

Reform MP and GB News Second Jobber Lee Anderson amplified that, because of course he did:

“There you go.. Tune in to GB News to get a fair and balanced view of the political world.” My ar*se you do.

These statements did not propose reform to the BBC. They did not offer critique. They offered replacement. The fall of one authority became the recruitment mechanism of another which is frankly far worse. The framing was simple: the BBC has betrayed you, come to us. But this is not a transfer of journalistic responsibility. GB News does not set out to inform. It sets out to affirm. It does not pretend neutrality at all. It does not require plausibility. Its purpose is not to broaden public understanding, but to provide a sense of belonging to those who feel disenfranchised by the political centre. To drive the politics of division that Reform UK represent. It is identity broadcast, it is not journalism.

So this is the false choice. The public is told that the collapse of the BBC’s authority leaves only two options: defend the BBC in the name of democracy, or flock to GB News in the name of the unfiltered ‘truth’ as they would have you believe it. Both positions rely on the belief that a single broadcaster must define reality. Both require the public to be passive. Both rely on the assumption that interpretation must be outsourced. The message is clear: There must be a central narrator. Defend it, or replace it. But do not believe you can do without it.

The political class, the voice of the establishment of you will expressed this fear directly, in a tweet I spotted by Labour MP Oliver Ryan who wrote:

“So many new media ‘influencers’ ‘journalists’, presenters, populists and funders of the political extremes completely despise the BBC, are jealous of the BBC, want to see the end of the BBC for their own benefit. If we want the BBC to survive, we have to be prepared to defend it.”

The accusation was jealousy, sabotage, undermining. The defence was institutional loyalty. The assumption was that the BBC is the structure through which democratic reality is maintained and can only be maintained else we collapse into anarchy. To question it is to destabilise the informational foundation of this country. But the public has already moved beyond this assumption. They do not need to destroy the BBC. They have simply learned they can interpret national and global events without it.

GB News does not fill that space. It occupies a different emotional register. It does not exist to provide information. It exists to provide identity coherence. It tells its audience not what is happening, but who they are. Its purpose is not factual clarity, but affective certainty. It offers the opposite of the BBC not in structure but in tone. The BBC maintains reality through authority. GB News maintains reality through grievance. The viewer is not informed. The viewer is confirmed. Both models demand passivity. Both models demand trust. Both models demand that the public accept that someone else must define reality.

Independent media does not function this way. It does not require the audience to believe the presenter. It requires the audience to see the material and let it speak for itself for the most part. It does not ask for trust, though reputation is key to their legitimacy. It just offers the evidence. It cites the sources. It shows the primary documentation. It does not define reality. It discloses it. The audience is treated not as a demographic to be shaped, but as a political public capable of interpreting these things for themselves, as people capable of having a rational thought and beyond being brainwashed by set narratives that favour either establishment interests or rampant right wing populism. That is the shift that terrifies the political class. Not that the BBC may lose status. But that it’s status may no longer matter.

Channels like mine were not built to replace the BBC. That is an obnoxious and crazy notion, I’m just a guy sat in his living room. They were built because the BBC ceased performing the function the public required and for one, got increasingly angry about what I could see actually happening, and what was not being reported as such, the Corbyn era smears were what birthed this channel: the clear articulation of events as they are happening is what I see to provide. This channel does not broadcast to instruct belief. I don’t want you to just take my word for stuff, I want you to listen to others too and think for yourselves. At the beginning of last month a load of us got together in Liverpool to push two days of independent media broadcasting, the likes of which has never been attempted before, which brought together my channel, the guys over at Turn Left, Skwawkbox, The Canary, Crispin Flintoff other independent media presenters and guests from the likes of Rica Bird and Helen Marks, to Audrey White to Craig Murray to Chris Williamson and more. Unlike the BBC and GB News trying to outdo each other and replace each other, independent media works together, collaborates, supports each other because we’re driven by the need to inform, rather than the need to be believed. Don’t just our word for it, check other sources out too, weigh it up against mainstream sources, see which rings true based on your observations and conversations. Independent media broadcasts to provide access to the material from which belief may be formed. It is not something the BBC failed to innovate into. It is something the BBC structurally cannot do. A state-chartered broadcaster cannot narrate state violence plainly. A broadcaster whose funding depends on government cannot describe the government as complicit. A broadcaster whose legitimacy depends on appearing neutral cannot reveal that neutrality is a method of stabilising the status quo.

Independent media can. So it does. And that’s why people like Oliver Ryan are so afraid of us.

Public trust did not collapse because the public became cynical. It collapsed because the public became observant and I’m all for more of that. The internet severed the link between information and institutional authority. The public no longer needs a national broadcaster to see the world. The public no longer needs an editorial gatekeeper to understand cause and consequence. The public no longer believes that neutrality is achieved through tone. The public understands that neutrality is demonstrated through evidence.

This is the end of broadcast authority. Not the end of the BBC’s existence, it may still limp on and the establishment politicians may tax us yet to make sure its propped up even further. It’s not the end of journalism. But the end of the idea that one institution must narrate the world for everyone else.

The BBC did not lose the public.

The public just stopped needing it and if you think GB News is the answer to that, then clearly critical and observational thinking is too much effort for you, being informed is too much of a strain, because you’re just replacing the outlet doing the influencing and the thinking for you. Are you capable of thinking for yourself or not?

Whistleblowers at the BBC sounded off about the Gaza coverage and the protection of Israel back in July, all tied to those on the BBC board, not something I touched on in this story, but if those upstairs running the show and implementing the guidelines are biased in themselves too, of course that’s going to show in the final produce isn’t it, so get the details of that story in this video recommendation here as your suggested next watch.

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At eaarthnet, we daily, view Damiens articles, we find ourselves 100% aligned with his opinions and highly rate him as a independent editor.