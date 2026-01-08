Image From our archive 2024

Introduction: A Hard-Hitting Wake-Up Call

If you’re feeling the weight of our crumbling world—the endless wars peddled by the US, EU, UK, and their vassal states; the greenwashed extractivism devouring the planet; the billionaire hoarding amid mass distress—know this: it’s not just policy failure. It’s a pandemic of proto-adults in power. These self-motivated narcissists, mired in hubris and wealth addiction, are dragging us into dystopia. But there’s hope: by understanding Susanne Cook-Greuter’s ego development stages, we can expose their immaturity and chart a course toward enlightened, unitive leadership inspired by David Bohm’s transformative dialogue.

Drawing from my previous piece on proto-adults, let’s dive deeper. A proto-adult isn’t just a cheeky label for childish antics; it’s a developmental diagnosis. In a society where 75%+ remain ego-centric, seeing the world only through their own lens, it’s no wonder empathy is scarce and violence—verbal, economic, or military—is the default response to challenge.

Decoding the Proto-Adult: Susanne Cook-Greuter’s Lens

Dr. Susanne Cook-Greuter, building on decades of research, maps ego development across nine stages, from impulsive pre-adolescence to unitive post-egoic wisdom. Proto-adults cluster in the middle: Stages 3/4 (conformist, rule-bound) to 4 (achiever, success-driven). They’re self-absorbed, with an inflated sense of importance, quick to lose composure when contradicted. Think of it as teenage ego fragility in adult bodies—opinions differing from theirs feel like existential threats, sparking intolerance, fear, and aggression.

This isn’t limited to individuals; nation-states mirror it. The US’s Russiophobic posturing or the UK’s freeport enclosures (critiqued by David Powell as corporate colonialism) scream proto-adult tribalism: “My way or war.” And in our hyper-capitalist cage, this immaturity thrives, with less than 1% reaching Stage 6/9 unitive maturity—characterized by humility, compassion, and a deep sense of interconnection.

The Proto-Adult Elite: Architects of Dystopia

Look around: our distress stems from proto-adults dominating key spheres.

• Politicians and Geopolitics: Hubristic leaders fuel NATO’s endless expansion, conflating Zionism with Judaism to silence critics (as Jonathan Cook exposes). Their narcissistic fragility turns diplomacy into shouting matches, perpetuating proxy wars and Greater Israel fantasies while ignoring planetary collapse. • Billionaires and Economists: Wealth hoarders like those at BlackRock embody Stage 4 achievement gone rogue—extracting from the Global South via debt traps (Yanis Varoufakis, Steve Keen). Jason Hickel’s degrowth critiques highlight how their ego-centric “growth forever” ignores boundaries, accelerating insect decline and biodiversity loss. • Religions and Supremacists: Supremacist ideologies weaponize fragile egos, fostering “chosen people” narratives that justify apartheid and violence, with little room for empathetic dialogue. • Educators and Media: Many educators propagate biased curricula, while media proto-adults (Dan Medhurst, Afshin Rattansi) call out complicity in antisemitism smears. This underdevelopment locks societies in echo chambers, stifling collective growth.

The result? A dystopia of authoritarian COVID responses, hyperscale data colonialism, and financial dominance that enriches the few while the many suffer. It’s not incompetence; it’s arrested development.

Redirecting Civilization: Enlightened Guidance via Bohm and Unitive Perspectives

We don’t have to stay stuck. Imagine civilizations “helpfully directed” by unitive-stage beacons—self-determined, open souls like those inspired by Eckhart Tolle or Ken Wilber. Trained in David Bohm’s dialogue, they’d suspend judgments, listen profoundly, and co-evolve solutions, transcending egoic shackles.

Practical steps:

• Leadership Training: Integrate Cook-Greuter’s assessments with Bohmian circles to elevate educators, economists, and politicians to unitive stages. . Dynamic economics : Steve Keen, with his unitive-stage clarity and relentless courage, exposes the delusional neoclassical models that prop up endless-growth capitalism, offering instead post-Keynesian pathways grounded in realistic debt dynamics and ecological limits—beacons of humility in a field dominated by proto-adult hubris. • Regenerative Systems: Adopt Kate Raworth’s Doughnut Economics, decolonizing AI for symbiotic augmentation (as in our nano-robotics essay). • Youth Empowerment: Amplify voices like The Earthly, seeding unitive consciousness amid collapse. • Decolonial Action: Dismantle Western vassal structures through distributive economics, rewilding (George Monbiot), and ethical AI commons.

This isn’t utopia; it’s evolution. By rejecting proto-adult rule, we reclaim human sovereignty and Eaarth’s mycelial net.

Conclusion: Your Call to Unitive Action

If you’re distressed by Western nastiness, recognize the proto-adult within and without. Transcend it through presence and dialogue. Join the mission—subscribe, share, and let’s midwife the unitive edge.