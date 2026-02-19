So people are asking again: Are we in a revolutionary situation?

It’s a hell of a question. Usually when someone asks it, they mean barricades, manifestos, the sudden appearance of red flags in places that previously only flew corporate logos. But let’s be honest: most revolutions don’t start with fireworks. They start with someone quietly realising the rent is never going to be affordable again.

We published a piece two days ago called “The Eviction Notice.” The basic point was embarrassingly simple: Earth owns Earth. We don’t. We never did. We’ve just been squatting here, treating the place like a short-term Airbnb we could trash and leave for the next tenants. And now the landlord — which is to say, the planet itself — has started changing the locks. No thirty-day notice. No polite email. Just bees disappearing, coral bleaching, permafrost belching methane like it’s finally had enough of our nonsense.

The old story was ownership. We drew lines on maps, wrote laws saying this patch belongs to me, that river belongs to the corporation, this atmosphere can be used as a sewer if you pay the right people. It was a very convincing story for a while. Everyone got to play landlord, even if most of us were terrible at it.

But stories like that only work until the roof leaks and the pipes burst and the whole building starts listing to one side. Then the story stops working. People start looking around and noticing the landlord never actually signed the lease. There was no lease. There was just a bunch of us acting like we owned the place because we had the biggest guns and the best accountants.

That’s where the revolutionary situation creeps in — not with a bang, but with a slow, collective blink. The moment enough people realise the title deed was always a forgery. The moment the fiction of ownership collapses and we’re left staring at the obvious: we’re tenants. Co-tenants. Temporary, interdependent, on probation.

And tenants who’ve been terrible tenants can either double down — board up the windows, crank the heat, pretend the eviction notice is fake news — or they can start behaving like tenants who want to stay. Lower the consumption. Fix what’s broken. Share the chores. Stop treating the place like it’s disposable.

That’s not revolution in the old sense. It’s something quieter, more stubborn, more human. It’s remembering that we were never supposed to be masters of the Earth; we were supposed to be guests who know how to leave the place better than we found it.

The locks are already changing. The question is whether we’ll notice before the door slams shut — or whether we’ll finally learn how to knock politely and ask if there’s still time to make amends.

What do you think the first polite knock looks like in your neighbourhood?

In mutual respect and shared purpose,

Guille & Gee

eaarthnet