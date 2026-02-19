❖ EAARTHNET

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary, Maria Pavic's avatar
Mary, Maria Pavic
11m

You know, you're beginning to sound ridiculous. This sentence puts you into the "alien" category, and shows us that you have some twisted way of trying to steal the planet out from under the Human being who was given this to experience into wisdom.

"We published a piece two days ago called “The Eviction Notice.” The basic point was embarrassingly simple: Earth owns Earth. We don’t. We never did."

If you would have done your homework, if for example you're as innocent as you make it out, you would have found out that this war has been going on for a very long time, and let's just say Atlantis is the latest version of the alien interferers trying to steal the planet and the beings that the planet is nourishing and nourished by, out from under us.

Do you see how ignorant it sounds, that one sentence you wrote? I deleted the message from my email when I read it, it sounded so unaware of what is really going on.

You need to do a LOT MORE research to fight in this war.

