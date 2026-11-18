Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with China’s President Xi Jinping before the welcome banquet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong province on November 18, 2026. (Photo by AFP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on Beijing and Moscow to lead efforts to advance a multipolar world order, with both countries stressing the need to end US unilateralism and uphold international law.
Following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, Xi said that China and Russia should “lead and advance the trend towards a multipolar world.”
During the meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed their countries’ close ties amid growing global uncertainty.
Putin, meanwhile, criticized Western sanctions and trade restrictions, describing Western powers as “former hegemons.”
The Russian president said sanctions, tariffs and export restrictions may still exert a certain deterrent effect, “but they are incapable of halting growth – let alone crushing the economies of competitors.”
He said that “the traditional tools of economic dominance and de facto coercion have largely run their course, having lost much of their intimidating power.”
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Russia has faced sweeping US and European sanctions since launching military action in Ukraine in February 2022.
The European Union is gradually phasing out Russian energy imports under its sanctions, with a complete ban on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports set to take effect by the end of 2026, followed by a ban on pipeline gas imports on September 30, 2027.
In his address to the APEC summit, Putin said the EU’s decision to block Russian energy imports had undermined its own economic position and led to a “humiliating” fall in European living standards.
He said that cheap and stable supplies of Russian energy resources had ensured the EU’s prosperity for decades.
“All of this weighs heavily on European businesses and citizens, whose standard of living is steadily declining, in a humiliating way,” Putin added.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has also arrived in Shenzhen for the summit. The Chinese president personally welcomed his American counterpart at the airport.
The three leaders are expected to hold a trilateral meeting on Thursday, with discussions likely to cover major international issues, including the war in Ukraine, trade and global security.
Putin said he expected the meeting to yield “significant benefits,” stressing the importance of cooperation amid growing divisions in the global economy and escalating military and political tensions.