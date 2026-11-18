Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with China’s President Xi Jinping before the welcome banquet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong province on November 18, 2026. (Photo by AFP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on Beijing and Moscow to lead efforts to advance a multipolar world order, with both countries stressing the need to end US unilateralism and uphold international law.

Following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, Xi said that China and Russia should “lead and advance the trend towards a multipolar world.”

During the meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed their countries’ close ties amid growing global uncertainty.

Putin, meanwhile, criticized Western sanctions and trade restrictions, describing Western powers as “former hegemons.”

The Russian president said sanctions, tariffs and export restrictions may still exert a certain deterrent effect, “but they are incapable of halting growth – let alone crushing the economies of competitors.”

He said that “the traditional tools of economic dominance and de facto coercion have largely run their course, having lost much of their intimidating power.”