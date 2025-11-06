❖ EAARTHNET

❖ EAARTHNET

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❖ EAARTHNET's avatar
❖ EAARTHNET
Nov 10, 2025

Hi Jason, yes, quiet true, we are a digital campsite, that curates articles from many differing sources including AI, We have cultivated a dynamic form of integration that cuts through the usual algorithms! If you review our substack you will see that many articles include AI contributions that have received positive reaction from our followers, most who are familiar with our challenge to establishment propaganda. All of us adhere to strict journalistic guidelines and clearly we have a section called out Newsdesk, which is clear of AI in our sourcing of verified news/comments.

The site is an extension of our directory website, which explains our ethos. www.eaarthnet.net

Our position is clear, AI, is here to stay & we embrace the technology in our stories , op-eds and summaries. We hope this clarifies your welcomed riposte. From the team, thanks for your interest.

Dr Neil Netherton

Editor

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Joseph's avatar
Joseph
Nov 8, 2025

I checked the post with It's AI detector and it shows that it's 94% generated!

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