❖ EAARTHNET

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Adam Cheklat's avatar
Adam Cheklat
Oct 21, 2025

Well, i want to blast Zionism to pieces both ways. By squashing their influence and marching towards Jerusalem itself. If they use their nukes, i can just hack into their defences and shoot ‘em down.

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