ALERT: SEZ’s the erosion of social autonomy
The UK is being ‘sold off’ piecemeal to corporate hedge funds. The theft of the country's resources by elites for private gain. An essential read.
Areas of concern
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1 SEZs and Freeports in the UK will reduce local council control, favoring corporate interests, though their impact varies.
2 It seems likely that these zones will erode labor rights, potentially leading to po…