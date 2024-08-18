A truly dystopian infrastructure being set up in Brexit UK
A recommended read by European Powell. https://x.com/europeanpowell/status/1824553491358159174?s=61
An issue of grave importance that is being ignored, a real trojan horse of deceit.
There is a truly dystopian infrastructure being set up in Brexit UK that the MSM are deliberately ignoring. Britain kickstarted SEZs and Freeports in 1600 with the East India Company, and on through to the mid 1800s in Hong Kong and Singapore. SEZs in the 1960s and 70s wer…