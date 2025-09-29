❖ EAARTHNET

❖ EAARTHNET

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Hawcroft's avatar
Roger Hawcroft
Sep 30, 2025

This so-called 'Peace Plan' is a fraud, through and through.

Ismail al-Thawabta, Gaza’s Government Media Office director sums up the situation exactly"

“The only way to end the genocide is to stop Israel’s attacks, lift the blockade, end the systematic extermination, and guarantee Palestinians’ right to live in freedom and establish an independent state. Any proposal that treats Gaza as a disarmed, non‑sovereign security zone under international administration is categorically unacceptable to the Palestinian national conscience."

This plan is yet again cooked up by Trump and Netanyahu, two self-aggrandising, corrupt and probably insane but certainly not objective nor caring nor well-meaning nor peace loving individuals.

That

“the foreign ministries of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkiye, Qatar, and Egypt issued a joint statement praising Trump’s “sincere efforts” to end the genocide in Gaza.”

is pure absurdity. Whatever their reasons for sucking up to Trump and the USA, it is an obscene stance and quite the oppostie of that which they ought to be taking. Indeed, that the Arab world has predominantly remained relatively silent and ineffective in protecting the rights, welfare and even lives of their fellow Muslims and fellow human beings is a disgraceful tragedy in itself.

Trump is president of the nation which has continued to fund Israeli persecution of the Palestinian people since the reprehensible and, contradictory to human rights and promises made to the Arabs by Britain, partitioning of Palestinian and dispossession of 750,000 of its people to create the State of Israel on its land.

Those who don’t know ought to understand that this has never been about Jews but about Zionists, who have governed Israel since its creation. It was a Zionist lobby which convinced the British to partition Palestine in the dishonest and deceitful way it did. It is Zionist governments who have persecuted the Palestinian people and, effectively held them all hostage for many decades.

I am totally sickened at the caving in of governments all around the World to Trump's obnoxious lies, threats and self-aggrandising notions of a supreme intellect and knowledge of what is good for all. In fact, nothing he has said or done is good for anything but evidently the enlarging of his ego, insanity and careless impunity with which he plays with the rest of the World.

Where are the 'real' leaders in our world - those who, together with their right-minded populations, will not only condemn the actions of Trump and Netanyah but take every possible action, including militray involvement if that is how it must be, to stop the genocide, restore Palestine to its original boundaries, arrest Trump, Netanyahu, and all their close collaborators, and put an end to this hypocritical sharade of 'diplomacy' and Trump being hailed as a 'peace maker' when he is quite the opposite.

Sickened? If either of them were within reach of me right now I would put my fingers dwon my throat and vomit over them for a disease or infection is what they are.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 eaarthnet · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture