Arab and Islamic nations praised the proposal, but Gaza officials say Washington seeks to impose a trusteeship that would legitimize Israeli occupation and deny Palestinian’s basic rights

Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza have condemned the “peace plan” introduced by US President Donald Trump on 29 September, calling it “vague” and accusing it of supporting Israeli aims to prolong the genocide in Gaza.

“We will not accept any proposal that does not include the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and protection from massacres,” Hamas leader Mahmoud Mardawi declared, adding that Trump’s announcement “is an attempt to stifle international momentum and recognition of the Palestinian state.”

Qatari and Egyptian officials delivered the US-Israeli plan to Hamas’s negotiating team overnight, according to Al-Jazeera.

The Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Ziad al-Nakhala, blasted the proposal, calling it “a US-Israeli agreement, reflecting Israel’s full stance.”

“It is a formula to continue the aggression against the Palestinian people. Through this, Israel seeks to impose via the US what it could not achieve through war. Therefore, we consider the US-Israeli announcement a recipe for igniting the region,” Nakhala said.

Ismail al-Thawabta, Gaza’s Government Media Office director, rejected Trump’s 20-point plan, claiming it offers no lasting solution and seeks to impose a trusteeship that would legitimize Israeli occupation and deny Palestinians their rights.

“The only way to end the genocide is to stop Israel’s attacks, lift the blockade, end the systematic extermination, and guarantee Palestinians’ right to live in freedom and establish an independent state. Any proposal that treats Gaza as a disarmed, non‑sovereign security zone under international administration is categorically unacceptable to the Palestinian national conscience,” he noted.

Earlier in the day, Trump and Netanyahu jointly announced the 20-point proposal, which calls for an immediate halt to the fighting in Gaza and the release of all Israeli captives, dead and alive, within 72 hours.

In response, Israel will free 250 prisoners serving life sentences, along with 1,700 Palestinians from Gaza detained after 7 October.

The plan also calls for Gaza to be administered by a “temporary technocratic government” led by Iraq-war architect Tony Blair, with Israel refraining from annexing the strip or forcibly displacing its population.

“It’s clear that this plan is unrealistic”, Ibrahim Joudeh told AFP from the so-called humanitarian zone of Al-Mawasi in south Gaza. “It’s drafted with conditions that the US and Israel know Hamas will never accept. For us, that means the war and the suffering will continue.

Abu Mazen Nassar echoed this sentiment, fearing the US-Israeli plan is a “trick” to force Palestinian resistance factions to release the captives and no peace in return.

“This is all manipulation. What does it mean to hand over all the prisoners without official guarantees to end the war?” Nassar said.

“We as a people will not accept this farce. Whatever Hamas decides now about the deal, it’s too late.”

Nevertheless, the foreign ministries of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkiye, Qatar, and Egypt issued a joint statement praising Trump’s “sincere efforts” to end the genocide in Gaza.

“The ministers affirm their readiness to engage positively and constructively with the United States and the parties toward finalizing the agreement and ensuring its implementation, in a manner that ensures peace, security, and stability for the peoples of the region,” the statement says.

Italy and France also welcomed Trump’s plan, saying it could mark a “turning point enabling a permanent cessation of hostilities” and stressing that “Hamas has no choice but to immediately release all hostages and follow this plan.”

The Palestinian Authority (PA) also offered praise for the plan. It reiterated its commitment to work with the US and partners to reach a comprehensive deal that includes “paving the way for just peace on the basis of a two-state solution.”