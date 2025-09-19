Using manufactured chaos and raw power to confuse and subjugate the masses. The Courtier Class Is Being Remade To Reflect It.

Written by Roger Boyd and from our friend Patrice Greanville at the Greanville Post

In the 1970s, the US oligarchy coalesced around a rejection of the New Deal compromise and the implementation of Neoliberalism. Its courtier class of politicians and state operatives, corporate executives, and those employed in the educational and cultural industries were either replaced, subjugated, or remade to facilitate the construction of a new hegemonic culture that supported this move to Neoliberalism. The details of this transformation are too great in scale and scope to detail in anything less than a large book or even series of books, but included the consolidation of the means of cultural production in fewer and fewer hands, the orientation of corporate executive toward financial exploitation through such things as stock options and share buybacks, the much tighter control of the political space by the oligarchy (the “donor class”), and the purging and “re-education” of the judiciary.

After five decades of Neoliberalism, as the international environment becomes less and less amenable to US oligarch exploitation, as a new oppositional coalition to the West is forming around BRINCISTAN(Belarus, Russia, Iran, North Korea, China, Iraq and the “Stans”), and exploitation at home reaches new extremes, the US oligarchy is coalescing around the need for a new means of social control; fascist totalitarianism to replace the previous neoliberal inverted totalitarianism.

In the same way that the Italian oligarchy did in the immediate post-WW1 period, and the German, Spanish, Portuguese and Japanese oligarchies did in the 1930s. With a colossal concentration of wealth even within the ranks of the US oligarchy, a relatively small group have the ability to drive this re-orientation. The election of Trump for a second term represented the failure of the rearguard actions of a subset of the oligarchy and a courtier class predominantly oriented toward the previous orthodoxy of the oligarchy.

Marinus van der Lubbe (1909-1934), the supposed arsonist of the Reichstag fire. Photograph taken by the German police soon after his arrest, probably Febr. 1933. In a few months he was found guilty and guillotined.

We are now seeing the processes by which this re-orientation will be operationalized both within the courtier class and through the disciplining/subjugation of the remaining oppositional elements of the oligarchy. The notion of anti-semitism (as operationalized in the US to any opposition to anything that the Zionist regime does) became an extremely useful tool of this disciplining as the anti-Zionist opposition so much overlapped with the “left-wing” in the US.

Under the auspices of the “anti-semitism” drive, the Overton Window of acceptable political discourse could be significantly reduced on the “left”; fully aided by the supine “progressive” media. What we see with the murder of Charlie Kirk is an attempt to construct a right-wing martyr and a straw man of a “violent left-wing extremism” to facilitate a greater level of purging and reconstruction of the hegemonic discourse.

Of course, both the martyrdom and straw man construction are not based in fact; Kirk was a hate-mongering racist and political violence in the US has been predominantly a right-wing project. But that does not matter, in the same way that the genocidal Zionist regime constantly claims victimhood. Such propaganda does not need to be based in fact, it just needs to be effectively imbued in the population. As both Bernays and Goebbels very much understood, and Orwell depicted in his most famous novel.

The problem for the US oligarchy is the remaining oppositional parts of the oligarchy itself and a courtier class that has been steeped in the previous hegemonic project of inverted liberal and then neoliberal totalitarianism for a century. The process of disciplining, subjugating and replacing these elements will require extensive and not so pretty efforts.

Larry Elison: At 81, sitting pretty atop $367 bn. He briefly surpassed fellow oligarch Elon Musk for the dubious honor of richest man on Earth. Now positioned to grow his fortune into the trillions.

The takeover of Paramount Global (CBS, Showtime, BET, MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central etc., as well as Paramount Pictures) and the rumoured bid for Warner Brothers Discovery (Warner Brothers Pictures, DC Comics & Studios, CNN, HBO, Cinemax, TNT) by the son of the Zionist libertarian capitalist oligarch Larry Ellison, would create a huge media empire that supports the new hegemonic discourse. The possible purchase of a major stake in TikTok by Larry Ellison himself would then create a quite dominant new US media family. We would expect an extensive process of purging, subjugation and replacement to take place, as is already being seen at Paramount Global with the appointment of the former head of the Hudson Institute as “Ombudsman” and the moves to place the Zionist apologist Bari Weiss in a senior editorial position at CBS. We can expect Trump to override the myriad of anti-trust and media consolidation issues that should block the above moves.

The above will move the majority of the “old media” sources of news over to the new hegemonic cultural project; with CBS, CNN and Fox fully in support. Leaving only ABC (owned by Walt Disney, headed up by a progressive Jewish Zionist) and NBC (owned by Comcast, which is basically the family business of the progressive Jewish Zionist Roberts family). It has already been very noticeable how even the “progressive” media sources hav been much less adversarial toward Trump during his second administration. We can expect them to further trim toward the right as they have been already doing for decades; this will just be an acceleration of an underlying trend.

The same result will be seen with the Hollywood Studios, consolidated into four ownership structures (Walt Disney, Comcast, Paramount/Warner Brothers and Sony). The same within the social media space which will be owned by Ellison and the right-wing libertarian Zionist more-fascist-by-the-day Musk (Twitter), together with Meta (Zuckerberg progressive Jewish Zionist) and Alphabet (founded by two progressive Jewish Zionists and headed by a Hindu). With the foreclosure of TikTok as a platform for alternative voices, we can expect increasing pressure on the other platforms to even more censor alternative opinions.

Trump’s recent stated threats to use the power of the state to deal with “left wing extremism” is another part of the oligarch moves to consolidate the new hegemonic cultural project. As is Trump’s proposed state investigation of the activities of the Soros family, one of the leading progressive elements of the oligarchy. Here we see that it is not good enough just to be a good Zionist, as the Soros family is, the correct orientation to the new hegemonic cultural project is required.

For the new hegemonic cultural project it is not enough to be Zionist, that is just a pre-requisite. And it is certainly not about being Jewish, as many anti-Zionist Jews found when the British Labour Party underwent its own cultural reorientation. It is about being properly oriented toward the new oligarch fascist authoritarian project, being implemented through a full-blown cultural revolution. As some have noted, the repurposing of the Immigration and Customs Executive (ICE), the extension of the role of Homeland Security and the misuse of the US military and state national guards against the US population very much fit the model of a “brownshirt” political army.

Where oligarch progressive elements still exercise power, represented within the Democratic Party, as with the Pritzker family in Illinois and in California, there will be some oligarch resistance. But even this resistance is trimming to the right, as seen with the increasingly authoritarian stance of the Governor of California. The rightward authoritarian shift may be slowed in some cases but not stopped. The role of the Democratic Party is to smooth the move toward the position held by the dominant section of the US oligarchy, while appearing to be opposed to it, not to stop such a move.

We are also seeing a constant testing of the “right-wing” extremes of the Overton Window, of which Charlie Kirk was very much a part; as are many of the statements issued by Trump. The recent outburst from a Fox News host about killing mentally ill people, straight from the eugenics and Nazi playbook, is part of this very conscious effort. His apology for that statement is a classic example of the “two steps forward one step back” modus operandi.

The sheer speed and scope of the effort to transform the courtier class, and implement the new hegemonic culture, is designed to remove the time needed for oppositional forces to coalesce and fight back. It is succeeding, and the exploitation and misrepresentation of Charlie Kirk and his murder represents an attempt to accelerate that transformation. As are the corporate maneuvers of the Ellison clan.