A history of endocrine disruptors
A summary from the wingspread consensus till present day. Still the mainstream media does not give the public any news.
Below is a detailed account of the dangers of endocrine disruptors and toxic chemicals, focusing on their effects on the fetus, from the Wingspread Consensus in 1991 to the present day (March 03, 2025), including new revelations and their impact. This response builds on the foundational understanding established at Wingspread and incorporates scientific…