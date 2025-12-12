EAARTHNET

EAARTHNET

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Taylor's avatar
Peter Taylor
17h

Under the capitalist system, some 56,000 billionaires and centi-millionaires control the fate of the 8 billion human beings who inhabit this planet. Their wealth, the product of the collective labor of humanity, must be confiscated, and the global economy reorganized to serve human needs, not private profit.

I agree, what is staggering is the paltry number cited, 60,000pax control an out sized quantum of global wealth, much of which it can be said has not been earned ex endeavour but can be said to have been gifted via grants both made to the corporates and worse via the non profits many establish soley to suck off the public tit.. so much for capitalism, ram it up them I say, every time they squawk and squeal aloud about capitalism and being rewarded for endeavour, the throw back ought be, well you won’t mind at all repaying every dollar of public monies received … the grants and tax breaks given, Lord even the ridiculous Quad or Triple B’s bill passed the idiotically named Build Back Better Bill allows and provides for tax breaks (offsets) of 100% of the costs to acquire uber wealthy status symbols Super and Mega Yachts, Private Air Transport (Jets and Helo’s)

The Question asked ought be why? Why should such a break be granted, together many other tax breaks the U.S tax code… such being a welfare handout that for many would result negate any tax liability, that being the ultimate objective… whilst lower wage and salary earners sub $100,000 p.ann per person wouldn’t qualify for such, and I can tell you not many earn that figure yet that income level in many states is the minimum requirement to be able to be considered middle class, to meet basic living costs, goodness knows how those or households sub that figure actually survive…

Tax breaks as cited above being but one example of the inequalities existing albeit the recipient's justify ad nauseum their inalienable right to receipt of the same, tax breaks such as a aforementioned are a true blight on any society, need repealed, and all past monies received under such repaid.

The other staggering takeaway is the minuscule number 60,000 contrasted the billions of souls outside of the rarefied atmosphere of that club, simply put, the advantage sits with those outside of that tent of 60,000 if organised they could organise to become a real headache for these parasites bilking the public purse.. stop buying int9 the hype the6 are self made, a few yes, have been, remember their roots and use their wealth responsibly they are people I wouldn’t want to see penalised.. think of Ben Cohen of Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream Fame, a true philanthropist not the Gates type who use philanthropic endeavour to enrich himself, Ben walks the talk together many like him, unfortunately greed and avarice is one of humanity’s worse traits and of the 60,000 you could expect 2/3rds to be of that ilk, greed obsessed, responsible for most of humanities woes, outliers with an outsized influence, it is they who are dangerous, need controlled, reined in, their public money receipts returned, they live the lie, the fraud hiding as they do behind the mantra of capitalism rewarding hard work, endeavour, think of the fallacy of that ideal, of the number of corporates who have received ridiculous sums of public monies, yet establish a free education policy, universal healthcare for all, the building blocks to create the foundation of life and these cretins go into an apoplectic rage… insanity.

My advice, stop voting tribally, vote independent or anybody but those enjoined the dominant political parties GOP/DNC, they clearly have not served you, in the rest of the world it is the same, the two party system comprised of political parties that have dominated and between them ruled incessantly, it needs to be ended, thankfully our numbers outnumber the 60,000 globally, we need to make that count, hence vote anyone but a typical party affiliated candidate, crikey, vote the man from mars if he’s standing, what harm can be done, at least it’s a change and that’s the beginning of the long journey we need to embark upon globally if we wish this grift to stop.

Lastly, stop buying products from the corporates that are dealing to us, trade and deal locally, turn the clock back, give up convenience and what you’ve been use and accustomed to doing, trade and barter, shop locally, support cottage industries, keep hold of your money, pay down debt with the surplus.. if we all do so the corporate thieves will need to rethink policy especially pricing, it baffles me we essentially self flagellate and prostrate ourselves before than allowing this mainly odious class of humanity to lord over us, doing it to ourselves by the way we habitually vote and our shopping habits, change both and change the world… seems simple enough, no PhD required… just saying

Kia Kaha (stay strong) From New Zealand

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Adam Cheklat's avatar
Adam Cheklat
18h

That is why part of my policies include a 2% wealth tax on them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 eaarthnet · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture