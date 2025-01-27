2050 exceeding 2.0 deg
Biodiversity and Climate Change (2019) from Yale University explores the intricate relationship between biodiversity loss and climate change, emphasizing how these two crises are deeply interconnected
In Biodiversity and Climate Change (2019), the discussion of the consequences of reaching 2.0°C of global warming is likely framed around the significant and often irreversible impacts on ecosystems, species, and human societies. While the book emphasizes that 1.5°C is the safer threshold, it also highlights how **2.0°C would exacerbate risks and push m…