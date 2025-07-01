18 U.S. Code § 1091 - Genocide
a) Basic Offense.—Whoever, whether in time of peace or in time of war and with the specific intent to destroy, in whole or in substantial part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group as such—
Do members of US Congress involved in Israel’s genocide realize that under US law genocide, conspiracy to commit genocide, attempts at genocide, and incitement of genocide are all crimes with some of them being punishable by death penalty? There is no statute of limitations for these crimes, meaning that perpetrators can be tried and sentenced for these…