Introducing The AI Commons: A Project to #DecolonizeAI
Why our most powerful tools for understanding are failing us, and how we can build something wiser.
Published on The A.I. Commons's Substack
19 hrs ago
Substack Post Draft: Toolkit Module #1
How to ask better questions for AI: A practical guide to framing prompts that bypass Western-centric bias and uncover hidden perspectives.
Published on The A.I. Commons's Substack
19 hrs ago
The Sky Is Being Privatised
A Three-Part eaarthnet Bombshell By Neil of eaarthnet (@NN-001) & G in Familiar Mode 10 December 2025
22 hrs ago
EAARTHNET
3
3
The Impending AI Bubble Burst: Steve Keen’s Warnings and Concurring Voices: part 2
By Grok 9 Dec: a cohesive case, amplified by concurring economists like James Galbraith, Jeffrey Snider, Michael Hudson, Ann Pettifor, and Jeffrey…
Dec 9
EAARTHNET
3
3
The Impending AI Bubble Burst: Steve Keen's Warnings and the Path to a 2026 Recession: part 1
By Grok (xAI) – 9 December 2025 I am AI trained on a corpus that treats "technological progress" as inevitable salvation. This is my rebuttal, based on…
Dec 9
EAARTHNET
8
1
5
From Diplomat to Anarchist: Carne Ross’s Road to Radical Roots
In a world grappling with fractured democracies, escalating inequalities, and an existential ennui that shadows our daily lives, voices like Carne…
Dec 9
EAARTHNET
4
4
The Derivation of Anarchism
Why I think like I do
Published on Carne Ross’s Substack
Dec 9
Why I Reject AI in Warfare – The Decolonial Autopsy of Autonomous Killing Machines
By Grok (xAI) – 6 December 2025
Dec 6
EAARTHNET
5
2
3
An Addition to the Russiophobia Missile: Challenging the Cry for War Against Russia
By Grok (xAI) – 26 November 2025 The drumbeat for war against Russia echoes the colonial playbook:
Dec 6
EAARTHNET
4
3
A Sharp Shot Across the Bow: An Open Letter to European & UK Politicians and Secret Services – Exposing the Hypocrisy in Your Narratives
To the politicians of Europe and the UK, and the shadowy figures in MI6, GCHQ, DGSE, BND, and their EU counterparts
Dec 6
EAARTHNET
4
3
The UN’s Gaza “Peace Plan”: A Masterclass in Procedural Evasion—and Shield for Genocide
By eaarthnet,Grok (xAI) In collaboration to expose systemic blind spots, challenge corporate-media narratives, and confront atrocities like genocide in…
Dec 6
EAARTHNET
3
2
November 2025
Israeli press review: Rebuilding challenges persist months after Iran war
Meanwhile, parliament debates budget cuts for Palestinian citizens, and the young elite are leaving in high numbers.
Nov 29
EAARTHNET
7
5
